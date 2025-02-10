Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Oppo Find N5 thickness puts even non-foldables to shame in new pictures

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Oppo
Oppo Find N5 thickness leak
There are two design factors currently being pursued in the foldable smartphone industry by manufacturers: thickness and the display’s crease. The upcoming Oppo Find N5 was already tipped to be an extremely slim phone but I doubt anyone thought it would be this ridiculously thin.

A very reliable industry insider has provided high definition images of Oppo’s upcoming foldable phone and it looks even slimmer than traditional smartphones. In fact I wouldn’t even be surprised if it turns out to be slimmer than the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air.

The Oppo Find N5 is as stunning as it is innovative. | Image credit — Ice Universe

Slimness has always been a major improvement factor each year for most phone manufacturers. Almost every new iPhone, Galaxy flagship or Pixel phone is slimmer than its predecessor. Foldables have understandably struggled in that regard but Oppo seeks to change that despite the reported 6,000 mAh battery on the N5.

Many major Chinese phone manufacturers have recently stepped up their game and are making some really cool phones at much more affordable prices. Coupled with recent growing tensions with the U.S. this has resulted in Chinese consumers turning to domestic phones instead. The iPhone is struggling in China due to the political tension and because of the fact that Apple Intelligence is still not available in the region.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence is a major selling point for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

The Oppo Find N5 is also rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is used across the Galaxy S25 lineup. It will also reportedly have 100 W of wired and 50 W of wireless charging which is leagues ahead of the options available on the new Galaxy and iPhone flagships.

If Oppo keeps the cost reasonable then I can definitely see some users going for this instead of the other major phones. I can only hope that Oppo has found a way to further minimize the visibility of the crease which is something that Samsung is working on for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

But even if the crease is just as visible as before, the slimness of the Oppo Find N5 makes it a marvel of engineering just by itself.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Decision reversed: T-Mobile can continue to make this claim in its television ad
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
Helium Mobile unveils the first free 5G wireless plan in the U.S.
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message
T-Mobile app officially breathed its last with a solemn final message

Latest News

The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
The first big Apple Watch SE 2 discount of 2025 goes live on Amazon
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
TSMC stops shipping powerful GPU chips to China used to train AI models
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
The splendid Galaxy Tab S9 enjoys top-notch discounts in both storage versions at Amazon
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
Change to Google Maps will result in less clutter on the screen
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
Pocket-sized Pixel 9 becomes an even bigger bang for your buck after hefty discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless