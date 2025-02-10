Oppo Find N5 thickness puts even non-foldables to shame in new pictures
There are two design factors currently being pursued in the foldable smartphone industry by manufacturers: thickness and the display’s crease. The upcoming Oppo Find N5 was already tipped to be an extremely slim phone but I doubt anyone thought it would be this ridiculously thin.
A very reliable industry insider has provided high definition images of Oppo’s upcoming foldable phone and it looks even slimmer than traditional smartphones. In fact I wouldn’t even be surprised if it turns out to be slimmer than the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone 17 Air.
Slimness has always been a major improvement factor each year for most phone manufacturers. Almost every new iPhone, Galaxy flagship or Pixel phone is slimmer than its predecessor. Foldables have understandably struggled in that regard but Oppo seeks to change that despite the reported 6,000 mAh battery on the N5.
The Oppo Find N5 is also rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that is used across the Galaxy S25 lineup. It will also reportedly have 100 W of wired and 50 W of wireless charging which is leagues ahead of the options available on the new Galaxy and iPhone flagships.
If Oppo keeps the cost reasonable then I can definitely see some users going for this instead of the other major phones. I can only hope that Oppo has found a way to further minimize the visibility of the crease which is something that Samsung is working on for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
The Oppo Find N5 is as stunning as it is innovative. | Image credit — Ice Universe
Many major Chinese phone manufacturers have recently stepped up their game and are making some really cool phones at much more affordable prices. Coupled with recent growing tensions with the U.S. this has resulted in Chinese consumers turning to domestic phones instead. The iPhone is struggling in China due to the political tension and because of the fact that Apple Intelligence is still not available in the region.
Apple Intelligence is a major selling point for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple
If Oppo keeps the cost reasonable then I can definitely see some users going for this instead of the other major phones. I can only hope that Oppo has found a way to further minimize the visibility of the crease which is something that Samsung is working on for the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
But even if the crease is just as visible as before, the slimness of the Oppo Find N5 makes it a marvel of engineering just by itself.
