Oppo Find N5 thickness puts even non-foldables to shame in new pictures

The Oppo Find N5 is as stunning as it is innovative. | Image credit — Ice Universe

Slimness has always been a major improvement factor each year for most phone manufacturers. Almost every new iPhone, Galaxy flagship or Pixel phone is slimmer than its predecessor. Foldables have understandably struggled in that regard but Oppo seeks to change that despite the reported 6,000 mAh battery on the N5.Many major Chinese phone manufacturers have recently stepped up their game and are making some really cool phones at much more affordable prices. Coupled with recent growing tensions with the U.S. this has resulted in Chinese consumers turning to domestic phones instead. The iPhone is struggling in China due to the political tension and because of the fact that Apple Intelligence is still not available in the region.