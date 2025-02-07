Growing tensions put iPhone at further risk in the Chinese market
The iPhone has been losing ground in the Chinese market for some time now as consumers opt for domestic offerings. This decrease in popularity is only expected to get worse as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to grow following President Trump’s divisive measures.
Apple has been losing ground in China for multiple reasons. For starters Chinese users are beginning to find more value for their money in domestic smartphones. After an underwhelming launch for the iPhone 16 this sentiment has increased in severity.
But now with President Trump’s tariffs tensions are growing between the two countries and China is retaliating with tariffs of its own. If Apple is unable to gain an exemption from these tariffs then it will likely be forced to shift its production from China to some other region. And that possibility has preemptively left a sour impression on Chinese consumers.
China is a major and very profitable market for Apple. Losing sales in the region hurts the company quite a lot and CEO Tim Cook will do everything in his power to prevent tariffs on Apple. He did something similar during President Trump’s first term and was able to keep the company chugging along without any problems.
Samsung, arguably Apple’s biggest rival, moved its production away from China a while ago and so is exempted from the tariffs. If Apple is unable to obtain that privilege then the iPhone will face a cost disadvantage that the Galaxy phones will not. It’s not like Apple doesn’t have some production happening outside of China but a full shift would take years.
But another, perhaps more important reason, is the simple fact that Apple’s newest phones aren’t providing equal value across multiple regions. For example Apple Intelligence, a major selling point for the iPhone 16, still isn’t available in China. Though Apple is looking to partner with DeepSeek to finally make that a reality.
The iPhone 16 is a very mild upgrade over the iPhone 15. | Video credit — Apple
I guess users will have to keep their fingers crossed that the U.S. and China can come to some sort of agreement however unlikely. If not then it won’t just be the iPhone that will be affected.
