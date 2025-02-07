Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Growing tensions put iPhone at further risk in the Chinese market

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Apple store in Shanghai, China
The iPhone has been losing ground in the Chinese market for some time now as consumers opt for domestic offerings. This decrease in popularity is only expected to get worse as tensions between the U.S. and China continue to grow following President Trump’s divisive measures.

Apple has been losing ground in China for multiple reasons. For starters Chinese users are beginning to find more value for their money in domestic smartphones. After an underwhelming launch for the iPhone 16 this sentiment has increased in severity.

But another, perhaps more important reason, is the simple fact that Apple’s newest phones aren’t providing equal value across multiple regions. For example Apple Intelligence, a major selling point for the iPhone 16, still isn’t available in China. Though Apple is looking to partner with DeepSeek to finally make that a reality.

But now with President Trump’s tariffs tensions are growing between the two countries and China is retaliating with tariffs of its own. If Apple is unable to gain an exemption from these tariffs then it will likely be forced to shift its production from China to some other region. And that possibility has preemptively left a sour impression on Chinese consumers.

Video Thumbnail
The iPhone 16 is a very mild upgrade over the iPhone 15. | Video credit — Apple

China is a major and very profitable market for Apple. Losing sales in the region hurts the company quite a lot and CEO Tim Cook will do everything in his power to prevent tariffs on Apple. He did something similar during President Trump’s first term and was able to keep the company chugging along without any problems.

Samsung, arguably Apple’s biggest rival, moved its production away from China a while ago and so is exempted from the tariffs. If Apple is unable to obtain that privilege then the iPhone will face a cost disadvantage that the Galaxy phones will not. It’s not like Apple doesn’t have some production happening outside of China but a full shift would take years.

I guess users will have to keep their fingers crossed that the U.S. and China can come to some sort of agreement however unlikely. If not then it won’t just be the iPhone that will be affected.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Is it game over for T-Mobile after Verizon and AT&T's big satellite breakthrough? Not even close!
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

AT&T now lets you know why businesses are calling
AT&T now lets you know why businesses are calling
Get the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a bargain price—save up to $1,200 with this limited-time offer
Get the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a bargain price—save up to $1,200 with this limited-time offer
Sorry, Galaxy S24 users, you may have to wait more for the stable One UI 7
Sorry, Galaxy S24 users, you may have to wait more for the stable One UI 7
Doorbuster deal lets you save 30% and get the Lenovo Tab M11 with stylus at unbeatable price
Doorbuster deal lets you save 30% and get the Lenovo Tab M11 with stylus at unbeatable price
Pixel 9a Europe price leaks: 256GB buyers get the short end of the stick, just like in the US
Pixel 9a Europe price leaks: 256GB buyers get the short end of the stick, just like in the US
Google Messages might soon save you from texting regrets
Google Messages might soon save you from texting regrets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless