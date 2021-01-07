OnePlus promises to step up its camera game
OnePlus phones aren't the best choice when it comes to photography. Barring a few exceptions, the cameras on OnePlus devices have consistently failed to impress the audience. CEO Pete Lau is well aware of that and he has said on Weibo that the company plans to invest more resources in camera development (via Android Authority).
It remains to be seen if it will make good on the promise.
We say that because similar claims were made by Lau and the company’s product manager Zack Zhang back in 2019 after the outrage over the difference between OnePlus 7 Pro's real-life performance and DxOMark scores. Although its successor, the OnePlus 8 Pro was a notable improvement, the recently released OnePlus 8T's camera is underwhelming.
That said, the manufacturer does seem to be working toward its goal. With the upcoming OnePlus 9, it is expected to finally replace the Sony IMX686 sensor with a new sensor, possibly the IMX689. The Chinese manufacturer has apparently also struck up a partnership with camera specialists Leica.
Huawei- Leica— Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) December 17, 2020
OnePlus- Leica
Nokia- Zeiss
Vivo- Zeiss
Who takes Hasselblad
The OnePlus 9 will reportedly be equipped with a 48MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and an unspecified third sensor that appears unlikely to be a telephoto unit.
The OnePlus 9 series will likely be unveiled in March 2021. The standard and the Pro variant will have the Snapdragon 888 under the hood and they are expected to offer a refresh rate of 120Hz and reverse wireless charging. The third model will reportedly be powered by last year's Snapdragon 865.
