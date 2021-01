OnePlus promises to step up its camera game

Android Authority OnePlus phones aren't the best choice when it comes to photography. Barring a few exceptions, the cameras on OnePlus devices have consistently failed to impress the audience. CEO Pete Lau is well aware of that and he has said on Weibo that the company plans to invest more resources in camera development (via).





The company hopes to ultimately deliver the best smartphone camera experience.









It remains to be seen if it will make good on the promise.



That said, the manufacturer does seem to be working toward its goal. With the upcoming That said, the manufacturer does seem to be working toward its goal. With the upcoming OnePlus 9 , it is expected to finally replace the Sony IMX686 sensor with a new sensor, possibly the IMX689. The Chinese manufacturer has apparently also struck up a partnership with camera specialists Leica.





Huawei- Leica

OnePlus- Leica

Nokia- Zeiss

Vivo- Zeiss

Who takes Hasselblad — Teme (特米) (@RODENT950) December 17, 2020





