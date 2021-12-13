Notification Center

The first OnePlus tablet may launch in the first half of 2022

Preslav Mladenov
By
0
The first OnePlus tablet may launch in the first half of 2022
Evidence surfaced in July of 2021 that OnePlus could be working on its first tablet. A certification granted by the European Union Intellectual Property Office revealed that OnePlus owns the rights to the name "OnePlus Pad." A new rumor from tipster Mukul Sharma, reported by 91mobiles, hints when we could expect the OnePlus Pad.

The OnePlus Pad will most likely make its debut in China. According to Mukul Sharma, the tablet may arrive in India after that, in the first half of 2022. The tipster claims that the OnePlus Pad will not debut with the OnePlus 10 series, which are expected to be announced in Q1 of 2022. That means the tablet may not come in the first quarter of 2022.

While we wait for more information to come out about the OnePlus Pad, a OnePlus invite for CES has recently leaked. This invite indicates that OnePlus will host an event on January 5th. There are assumptions that the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro may be teased or revealed at this event.

As for the specs, it is rumored that both the OnePlus 10 and the OnePlus 10 Pro may come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1, which is the latest and most powerful chipset made by Qualcomm so far. According to leaks, the OnePlus 10 Pro may come in two variants: one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and another with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone may come with a 5,000 mAh battery. For more information about the OnePlus 10 series see OnePlus 10: Release date, price, and features.

