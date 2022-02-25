Oppo’s first tablet is a technological powerhouse that won't break the bank

Now, Oppo has also prepared two accessories to go with the Pad, but they are sold separately. The Oppo Pencil stylus supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and can be attached to the tablet with magnets. It should provide up to 13 hours of battery life on a single (wireless) charge.The Oppo Pencil stylus sells for around $80 in China. Then, there’s the keyboard case that can be had for just $65. The Oppo Pad will hit shelves in China on March 3 and will be available in black and purple colors. A limited Artist Edition will be available for purchase too. Unfortunately, no details about an international release have been revealed at this time, so we can only hope this one will eventually make to other markets in the not-so-distant future.