Oppo’s first tablet is a technological powerhouse that won't break the bank

Oppo’s first tablet is a technological powerhouse that won't break the bank0
It’s truly a premium tablet at the price of a mid-range Android slate. Even though the prices announced today are only available for China, I can’t imagine them being a lot higher in other territories (although they will be higher). The cheapest Oppo Pad variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory and costs just $365, while the most expensive has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and it’s priced at only $475.
What makes the Oppo Pad a technological powerhouse is the combination between a top-tier, yet budget-friendly, chipset, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, lots of memory featuring UFS 3.1 flash storage support, and a stunning 11-inch LCD display (2560 x 1600 pixels resolution) that features 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support.
The 8300 mAh battery features 33W fast charging, but Oppo has yet to reveal how much battery life you should get in theory. The only drawback is that it comes with ColorOS12, which is Oppo’s version of Android 11, but this will certainly not be a problem in China.
On the back, the tablet has a 13-megapixel main camera alongside a LED flash. Also, Oppo Pad feature quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio certification. Design-wise, it feels like Oppo Pad draws inspiration from Apple’s iPad lineup, but that’s hardly a bad thing.
Now, Oppo has also prepared two accessories to go with the Pad, but they are sold separately. The Oppo Pencil stylus supports 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and can be attached to the tablet with magnets. It should provide up to 13 hours of battery life on a single (wireless) charge.
The Oppo Pencil stylus sells for around $80 in China. Then, there’s the keyboard case that can be had for just $65. The Oppo Pad will hit shelves in China on March 3 and will be available in black and purple colors. A limited Artist Edition will be available for purchase too. Unfortunately, no details about an international release have been revealed at this time, so we can only hope this one will eventually make to other markets in the not-so-distant future.
