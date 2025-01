These OnePlus and Samsung tablets are worth grabbing right now, but you should probably skip the Pixel Tablet

OnePlus Pad 2





OnePlus Pad 2: $50 off + $149.99 gift! The OnePlus Store lets you save $50 on the OnePlus Pad 2 right now. Not only that, but you can get the compatible stylus or keyboard free of charge. If you pick the smart keyboard, you'll effectively save $199.99! $50 off (9%) Gift $499 99 $549 99 Buy at OnePlus

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+





Save $101 on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ at Amazon Pick the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with 128GB of storage at Amazon, and you can save $101. At the time of writing, only the Silver and Lavender models arrive at that discount, the other options are $100 off. $121 off (20%) Buy at Amazon

Android tablet

Galaxy Tab S9

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Google Pixel Tablet





Google Pixel Tablet: Save $120 at Best Buy The 256GB Google Pixel Tablet with a Charging Speaker Dock is currently $120 off at Best Buy. This discount will last for a very limited time, so we recommend acting fast and getting one before it's too late. $120 off (20%) $479 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy

Pixel Tablet

Which is the best bang-for-buck option?

Android tablets

Galaxy Tab S9

Recommended Stories

Pixel Tablet

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Galaxy Tab S9

Google Pixel Tablet

The first one is incredibly exciting. It not only saves you $50 on the OnePlus Pad 2 but also lets you get a $149.99 keyboard for free at the official store. The second one, available at Amazon, allows you to grab the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $121 less. The third promo, live at Best Buy for a limited time, discounts the Google Pixel Tablet by $120 in its larger storage configuration. If you ask me, I'd skip the last one, though, and you'll find out why below.While the OnePlus Store offers a rather humble $50 price cut on its $549.99 slate, it lets you get either the OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value) or the OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard ($149.99 value) for free! If you pick the second gift, you'll essentially save $199.99! Given that neither of the other two Android tablets arrives with a compatible keyboard completely free of charge, this promo should definitely be on your radar.The othersale you should check is Amazon's 20% markdown on the 128GBFE+. While all colorways are 20% off, the ones in Silver and Lavender are discounted by an extra $1, saving you $101 on the S Pen-wielding Samsung tablet . That means you can buy the slate for about $480 instead of almost $600.If you're a Google fan, you might also want to check out Best Buy's limited-time $120 discount on the 256GB. The $599.99 model comes with a Charging Speaker Dock and can now be yours for $479.99. This promo will stay live until January 19 only, so you should act fast.While the OnePlus Pad 2 is currently the most expensive of all three options, I believe it provides the most value for money. It may be retailing for $499.99, but, as I previously mentioned, none of the othercome with a free keyboard. Aside from that, the unit features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a smooth 144Hz 12.1-inch 3K display.With its 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, this bad boy can handle some gaming, and it also packs six speakers to make your streaming time way more enjoyable. In true OnePlus fashion, the model supports 67W wired charging as well. You can find out more about it via the OnePlus Pad 2 review While the OnePlus Pad 2 is the clear winner from my perspective, Samsung fans will probably want to pick theFE+ instead. It's another capable option, undoubtedly impressing audiences with its superb IP68 rating.The Android 13 tablet showcases a large 12.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and provides respectable performance with its Exynos 1380 chipset. Another great thing about it is the large battery with 10,090 mAh capacity, which should last up to 20 hours per charge.Then comes the. For Google fans, it might just be the right pick, but I personally wouldn't get it right now. It's undoubtedly a fantastic option; it's just not the best one here. After all, it has a smaller 10.95-inch display. Worse yet, it supports only 60Hz refresh rates, which is rather unimpressive.Google's tablet also features the Tensor G2 processor, offering on-dek AI features. While that's a top-shelf SoC, it doesn't emphasize raw horsepower as much as the. The device also aims to be more than just a tablet—it's also a smart home hub. That's certainly a nice perk, though not every user needs it. Discover more about this puppy in our Google Pixel Tablet review In the end, the choice is all yours. The OnePlus Pad 2 might be perfect for those seeking smoothness and more horsepower, while the S Pen-wieldingFE+ stands out with its high water and dust resistance. Doubling up as a smart home hub, thecould be perfect for users seeking an unconventional experience.Whichever of the three you get, you're getting real value right now. Hurry up and take advantage of those bargains before it's too late.