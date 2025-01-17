These OnePlus and Samsung tablets are worth grabbing right now, but you should probably skip the Pixel Tablet
Are you looking for a high-quality Android tablet? Well, if you don't want to pay top dollar for the Galaxy Tab S10 Series, you've come to the right place! An experienced bargain hunter like myself can spot a great sale instantly, and these three promos are worth your attention.
The first one is incredibly exciting. It not only saves you $50 on the OnePlus Pad 2 but also lets you get a $149.99 keyboard for free at the official store. The second one, available at Amazon, allows you to grab the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ for $121 less. The third promo, live at Best Buy for a limited time, discounts the Google Pixel Tablet by $120 in its larger storage configuration. If you ask me, I'd skip the last one, though, and you'll find out why below.
OnePlus Pad 2
While the OnePlus Store offers a rather humble $50 price cut on its $549.99 slate, it lets you get either the OnePlus Stylo 2 ($99.99 value) or the OnePlus Pad Smart Keyboard ($149.99 value) for free! If you pick the second gift, you'll essentially save $199.99! Given that neither of the other two Android tablets arrives with a compatible keyboard completely free of charge, this promo should definitely be on your radar.
Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
The other Android tablet sale you should check is Amazon's 20% markdown on the 128GB Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. While all colorways are 20% off, the ones in Silver and Lavender are discounted by an extra $1, saving you $101 on the S Pen-wielding Samsung tablet. That means you can buy the slate for about $480 instead of almost $600.
Google Pixel Tablet
If you're a Google fan, you might also want to check out Best Buy's limited-time $120 discount on the 256GB Pixel Tablet. The $599.99 model comes with a Charging Speaker Dock and can now be yours for $479.99. This promo will stay live until January 19 only, so you should act fast.
Which is the best bang-for-buck option?
While the OnePlus Pad 2 is currently the most expensive of all three options, I believe it provides the most value for money. It may be retailing for $499.99, but, as I previously mentioned, none of the other Android tablets come with a free keyboard. Aside from that, the unit features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a smooth 144Hz 12.1-inch 3K display.
With its 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, this bad boy can handle some gaming, and it also packs six speakers to make your streaming time way more enjoyable. In true OnePlus fashion, the model supports 67W wired charging as well. You can find out more about it via the OnePlus Pad 2 review.
While the OnePlus Pad 2 is the clear winner from my perspective, Samsung fans will probably want to pick the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ instead. It's another capable option, undoubtedly impressing audiences with its superb IP68 rating.
The Android 13 tablet showcases a large 12.4-inch display with 90Hz refresh rates and provides respectable performance with its Exynos 1380 chipset. Another great thing about it is the large battery with 10,090 mAh capacity, which should last up to 20 hours per charge.
Then comes the Pixel Tablet. For Google fans, it might just be the right pick, but I personally wouldn't get it right now. It's undoubtedly a fantastic option; it's just not the best one here. After all, it has a smaller 10.95-inch display. Worse yet, it supports only 60Hz refresh rates, which is rather unimpressive.
Google's tablet also features the Tensor G2 processor, offering on-dek AI features. While that's a top-shelf SoC, it doesn't emphasize raw horsepower as much as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. The device also aims to be more than just a tablet—it's also a smart home hub. That's certainly a nice perk, though not every user needs it. Discover more about this puppy in our Google Pixel Tablet review.
In the end, the choice is all yours. The OnePlus Pad 2 might be perfect for those seeking smoothness and more horsepower, while the S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ stands out with its high water and dust resistance. Doubling up as a smart home hub, the Google Pixel Tablet could be perfect for users seeking an unconventional experience.
Whichever of the three you get, you're getting real value right now. Hurry up and take advantage of those bargains before it's too late.
