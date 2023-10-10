Amazon's second Prime Day sale of the year brings the first-ever outright OnePlus Pad discount





If you're the type of mobile tech enthusiast who's always aware of the latest releases from all of the industry's top brands, you probably also remember that the first-of-its-kind OnePlus Pad was a little too young (and hot) to receive any sort of discount during that Prime-exclusive event back in July.

OnePlus Pad 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 11.61-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 2800 x 2000 Pixel Resolution, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Halo Green Color, Amazon Prime Membership Required $80 off (17%) $399 99 $479 99 Buy at OnePlus





But that's no longer the case (at least the super-young age), and the 11.6-inch Android-powered iPad rival is finally on sale at a lower price than usual... for Prime subscribers only. Given that the upper mid-end OnePlus Pad is not typically very expensive, at $479.99 with no strings attached, this hot new $70 Amazon discount brings the decidedly good-looking device largely in line with the best budget tablets out there.









The OnePlus Pad only comes with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room (and no microSD card slot) while lacking a stylus or keyboard... at its base price. Its IPS LCD screen, on the other hand, is an absolute beaut, with not just a more than respectable resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels in tow and an unusual 7:5 aspect ratio but also breathtaking 144Hz refresh rate technology.





Made from a premium, durable, and eye-catching combination of aluminum and glass, the OnePlus Pad packs a 9,510mAh battery with 67W charging support, which is impressively hefty given the slate's wasp 6.5mm waist, as well as a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, which is certainly not bad for such a... competitively priced Android device.