Samsung's S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S7 FE giant scores a fittingly huge Prime Day discount
What goes great with a large screen, large battery, handy S Pen, and... a decidedly middling processor this holiday shopping season? A large discount, of course, and that's precisely what Amazon is offering Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE buyers this week for its second serving of Prime Day 2023 deals.
The e-commerce giant's aptly titled Prime Big Deal Days event is scheduled to run for 48 hours on Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11, which means you may have significantly less than that to grab the 12.4-inch Tab S7 Fan Edition at a whopping 250 bucks under its $679.99 list price in a 256GB storage configuration.
That's because we highly doubt Amazon's inventory is unlimited when it comes to this two year-old jumbo-sized Android slate, which has just been superseded at long last by the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus. But the two hot new gargantuan mid-rangers don't have an official US release date attached to their names yet, which further highlights the timeless appeal of the robust and decidedly eye-catching Galaxy Tab S7 FE.
This is almost entirely made from metal, mind you, which is not always a guarantee at its (newly reduced price), and that 10,090mAh battery is simply awe-inspiring, especially when you consider the tablet's 6.3mm wasp waist.
In its 256 gig storage variant, the Tab S7 FE also packs a generous 8 gigs of RAM, although the Snapdragon 778 SoC probably remains its key weakness in a competition against Apple's best iPads for the title of greatest tablet in the world in 2023.
Of course, you really shouldn't expect to get the best of the best at that substantially marked-down price. Instead, all you can hope for is a good device with respectable hardware specifications and decent software support, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE undeniably checks all those boxes... and then some.
