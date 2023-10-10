Samsung's S Pen-wielding Galaxy Tab S7 FE giant scores a fittingly huge Prime Day discount

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE





The e-commerce giant's aptly titled Prime Big Deal Days event is scheduled to run for 48 hours on Tuesday, October 10 and Wednesday, October 11, which means you may have significantly less than that to grab the 12.4-inch Tab S7 Fan Edition at a whopping 250 bucks under its $679.99 list price in a 256GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 778 Processor, 12.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution, Android 13, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Support, Multiple Colors, S Pen Included, Amazon Prime Membership Required $250 off (37%) $429 99 $679 99 Buy at Amazon









This is almost entirely made from metal, mind you, which is not always a guarantee at its (newly reduced price), and that 10,090mAh battery is simply awe-inspiring, especially when you consider the tablet's 6.3mm wasp waist.





In its 256 gig storage variant, the Tab S7 FE also packs a generous 8 gigs of RAM, although the Snapdragon 778 SoC probably remains its key weakness in a competition against Apple's best iPads for the title of greatest tablet in the world in 2023.





Of course, you really shouldn't expect to get the best of the best at that substantially marked-down price. Instead, all you can hope for is a good device with respectable hardware specifications and decent software support, and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE undeniably checks all those boxes... and then some.