The all-round OnePlus Pad 2 overachiever scores an unusually hefty discount AND a cool freebie

OnePlus Pad 2
Even though it's typically available at a fairly reasonable $549.99 price, it's not exactly unusual to see the powerful OnePlus Pad 2 go for $50 or $75 less than that with or without a deal sweetener worth anywhere from $40 to $100 extra.

But it's certainly not every day that the tablet's manufacturer sells the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-based 12.1-incher at $449.99 with a nice and handy stylus included at no additional cost. Yes, you can get this bad boy in a 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM also on deck in exchange for only four and a half Benjamins right now, and OnePlus will throw in a Stylo 2 normally priced at $99.99 as well.

OnePlus Pad 2

$449 99
$549 99
$100 off (18%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, 12.1-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology and 3000 x 2120 Pixel Resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, AI Toolbox, Android 14, 9,510mAh Battery with 67W Charging Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, Nimbus Gray Color, SPRING25 Promo Code Required, Free OnePlus Stylo 2 Included
Buy at OnePlus

That brings your total savings up to an incredibly hard-to-beat $200, and all you need to do is remember to apply the "SPRING25" promo code to your order before finalizing it. The OnePlus Pad 2 thus undercuts the fellow Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 at its first-ever discount while also looking like a much smarter buy than Apple's latest "regular" iPad in many important ways.

Will we get an improved OnePlus Pad 3 soon? Maybe, but it's difficult to imagine how this value proposition could ever be enhanced. That's because almost everything about the summer 2024-released OnePlus Pad 2 is better than its newly reduced price point suggests, from the aforementioned processor to a generously sized IPS LCD screen with super-advanced 144Hz refresh rate technology, and believe it or not, a massive 9,510mAh battery supporting blazing fast 67W charging squeezed into a razor-thin and decidedly premium all-metal body.

Our rigorous OnePlus Pad 2 review, in case you're wondering, did find the device to be a bit heavy for its 6.5mm profile while also criticizing its unremarkable cameras and lack of a fingerprint scanner. But the strengths far outweigh the weaknesses here, especially at only $449.99 with an excellent $100-worth gift included. 

Is this the best tablet available today? Maybe not. But it's clearly one of the best for its price, and that's all a lot of bargain hunters are likely to care about.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.
