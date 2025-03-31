The all-round OnePlus Pad 2 overachiever scores an unusually hefty discount AND a cool freebie
Even though it's typically available at a fairly reasonable $549.99 price, it's not exactly unusual to see the powerful OnePlus Pad 2 go for $50 or $75 less than that with or without a deal sweetener worth anywhere from $40 to $100 extra.
But it's certainly not every day that the tablet's manufacturer sells the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-based 12.1-incher at $449.99 with a nice and handy stylus included at no additional cost. Yes, you can get this bad boy in a 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM also on deck in exchange for only four and a half Benjamins right now, and OnePlus will throw in a Stylo 2 normally priced at $99.99 as well.
That brings your total savings up to an incredibly hard-to-beat $200, and all you need to do is remember to apply the "SPRING25" promo code to your order before finalizing it. The OnePlus Pad 2 thus undercuts the fellow Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 at its first-ever discount while also looking like a much smarter buy than Apple's latest "regular" iPad in many important ways.
Will we get an improved OnePlus Pad 3 soon? Maybe, but it's difficult to imagine how this value proposition could ever be enhanced. That's because almost everything about the summer 2024-released OnePlus Pad 2 is better than its newly reduced price point suggests, from the aforementioned processor to a generously sized IPS LCD screen with super-advanced 144Hz refresh rate technology, and believe it or not, a massive 9,510mAh battery supporting blazing fast 67W charging squeezed into a razor-thin and decidedly premium all-metal body.
Our rigorous OnePlus Pad 2 review, in case you're wondering, did find the device to be a bit heavy for its 6.5mm profile while also criticizing its unremarkable cameras and lack of a fingerprint scanner. But the strengths far outweigh the weaknesses here, especially at only $449.99 with an excellent $100-worth gift included.
Is this the best tablet available today? Maybe not. But it's clearly one of the best for its price, and that's all a lot of bargain hunters are likely to care about.
