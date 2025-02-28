This rumored OnePlus Pad 3 upgrade may just put the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra to shame

Referential image of the OnePlus Pad 3. | Image credit — PhoneArena

















One of the key areas of focus for this tablet seems to be charging speed. Reports suggest a possible upgrade to 100W SuperVOOC charging, a notable leap from the Pad 2's 67W. This faster charging could be paired with a slightly larger battery, potentially exceeding 10,000mAh. While the battery increase may not be as dramatic as some smartphone upgrades, it's a noteworthy change for a tablet.

Furthermore, the processing power of the potential Pad 3 is also a point of interest. The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is rumored as a possible upgrade from the 8 Gen 3 found in the Pad 2. This potential shift in processing could lead to enhanced performance and efficiency. In addition to the Snapdragon model, there's talk of a variant using the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 or 9400+ chipsets. This suggests OnePlus might offer multiple versions of the Pad 3, catering to different user needs and preferences.





Display technology is another area of potential change. Reports indicate that the Pad 3 may come with different display types, possibly OLED or LCD. The specific display type for each variant remains unclear. Other features being discussed include side-mounted fingerprint readers and depth sensors for improved facial recognition. These additions point towards a focus on enhancing user experience and security.





OnePlus Open 2 , we deserve this win. This potential rebranding and upgrade cycle is exciting to hear, particularly when we know the OnePlus Pad 2 was so impressive . The focus on faster charging and improved processing could translate to a serious productivity tablet. The possibility of different display types also gives buyers more choice in finding a device that suits their needs. Hopefully these rumors pan out, and we do get this highly sought after tablet. After not getting the, we deserve this win.