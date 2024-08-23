Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme may soon have MagSafe-like accessories

OnePlus 12 | Image credit — PhoneArena

The Ouga group, the parent company behind OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme, is reportedly developing a magnetic accessory ecosystem for their future smartphones, according to a leak from Digital Chat Station. While the phones themselves won't have built-in magnetic wireless charging due to patent restrictions, they'll likely offer cases that enable this functionality, along with support for other magnetic accessories.

Image credit — Digital Chat Station (Weibo)

It looks like the company's goal is to entice iPhone owners to switch to their devices by offering similar features and functionality. This could mean that we'll see MagSafe-like capabilities on the upcoming OnePlus 13 and Oppo Find X8 series.

This news comes after it was revealed that the Qi 2 wireless charging standard doesn't actually require magnets in a smartphone. Consequently, this means that even without magnets, a device can still achieve Qi 2 certification.

While Android users have been using MagSafe adapters to attach various accessories to their phones, integrating magnets directly into the phones would provide a more seamless experience.

The use of magnets in smartphones has become increasingly popular in recent years, especially with Apple's MagSafe technology. This technology allows for easy attachment and detachment of accessories such as wallets, chargers, and car mounts. It also enables faster wireless charging speeds.

It's not yet clear what specific accessories the Ouga group is working on, but they've mentioned cooling clips as one possibility. Other potential accessories could include battery packs, stands, and even camera lenses.

The move to develop a magnetic accessory ecosystem is a smart one for the Ouga group. It not only provides a convenient way for users to enhance their smartphone experience but also gives the company a way to differentiate itself from its competitors. It will be interesting to see how the Ouga group's magnetic accessories compare to Apple's MagSafe offerings. If they can offer similar functionality at a lower price, they could attract a lot of interest from Android users.
