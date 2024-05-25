Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!
Buy a brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and save a staggering $450 with select models. Save additional $800 via trade-in!

Make Memorial Day more exciting with the OnePlus Open through this stunning trade-in deal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Make Memorial Day more exciting with the OnePlus Open through this stunning trade-in deal
Memorial Day weekend is already here, and so is OnePlus.com’s jaw-dropping deal on one of the best foldable phones out there. Don’t know what we’re talking about? The official store once again sells the OnePlus Open at a super sweet $300 discount, with an extra $100 off available with any trade-in!

Get the OnePlus Open at $400 off with ANY trade-in!

Are you looking for your next foldable phone? In such a case, get yourself the OnePlus Open. This phone has an amazing lightweight design, two AMOLED screens with LTPO technology, a flagship processor under the hood, and 16GB RAM. Praised for its awe-inspiring camera system, the device now sells at the official OnePlus store at $400 off with ANY trade-in. Alternatively, you can save $300 before trade-ins.
$400 off (24%) Trade-in
$1299 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus


What does this mean in practice? Well, it means you can get this high-end phone at $400 off regardless of what kind of phone you trade in (trade-in device condition doesn’t seem to matter, either!) You can also opt for the other trade-in option if you have an eligible device in good condition. This one lets you get up to $500 trade-in bonus on your eligible device (in good condition). 

Easily beating some of the best Android phones with its impressive camera system, OnePlus’ first attempt at the foldable phones market doesn’t mess around. Firstly, the phone is a breeze to hold and interact with, thanks to its lightweight design.

On the display front, you have a 6.31-inch AMOLED cover display with 10-120Hz refresh rates that gives you easy access to everyday tasks. For video streaming, gaming, and more, unfold the OnePlus device. A 7.82-inch AMOLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates will greet you, offering a smooth and snappy visual experience.

Like most OnePlus phones, this one also cuts no corners in terms of performance and thermal management. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip does some pretty awesome magic tricks, plus it pairs quite nicely with 16GB RAM. 

Praised for its camera, this fella showcases a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, another 48MP ultra-wide unit, and a 64MP telephoto camera. In our OnePlus Open review, you can check out just what awesome photos you can expect to capture with one of these. By the way, the phone also has 512GB of storage, so there’ll be plenty of space for Memorial Day photos, videos, and more. 

Recommended Stories
There’s additionally a 4,805mAh battery with crazy-fast 68W charging speeds. Surprise, surprise – the good old charging brick isn’t missing here! Simply put, this phone gives you pretty much everything you could want from a foldable. If you’re interested, pull the trigger on OnePlus’ exciting trade-in offer before it goes poof.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile is battening down the hatches as a price hike for postpaid legacy plans seems likely
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
CEO Mike Sievert sells $6.5 million worth of T-Mobile stock ahead of mystery news release
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
Little-known carrier (in the US) is asking the FCC to take urgent action against T-Mobile
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
T-Mobile confirms the news customers were dreading and is prepared for backlash
The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy
The greatest no-trade-in Galaxy S24 Ultra deal is back on at both Amazon and Best Buy

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless