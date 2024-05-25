Make Memorial Day more exciting with the OnePlus Open through this stunning trade-in deal
Memorial Day weekend is already here, and so is OnePlus.com’s jaw-dropping deal on one of the best foldable phones out there. Don’t know what we’re talking about? The official store once again sells the OnePlus Open at a super sweet $300 discount, with an extra $100 off available with any trade-in!
What does this mean in practice? Well, it means you can get this high-end phone at $400 off regardless of what kind of phone you trade in (trade-in device condition doesn’t seem to matter, either!) You can also opt for the other trade-in option if you have an eligible device in good condition. This one lets you get up to $500 trade-in bonus on your eligible device (in good condition).
On the display front, you have a 6.31-inch AMOLED cover display with 10-120Hz refresh rates that gives you easy access to everyday tasks. For video streaming, gaming, and more, unfold the OnePlus device. A 7.82-inch AMOLED screen with 1-120Hz refresh rates will greet you, offering a smooth and snappy visual experience.
Praised for its camera, this fella showcases a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, another 48MP ultra-wide unit, and a 64MP telephoto camera. In our OnePlus Open review, you can check out just what awesome photos you can expect to capture with one of these. By the way, the phone also has 512GB of storage, so there’ll be plenty of space for Memorial Day photos, videos, and more.
There’s additionally a 4,805mAh battery with crazy-fast 68W charging speeds. Surprise, surprise – the good old charging brick isn’t missing here! Simply put, this phone gives you pretty much everything you could want from a foldable. If you’re interested, pull the trigger on OnePlus’ exciting trade-in offer before it goes poof.
Easily beating some of the best Android phones with its impressive camera system, OnePlus’ first attempt at the foldable phones market doesn’t mess around. Firstly, the phone is a breeze to hold and interact with, thanks to its lightweight design.
Like most OnePlus phones, this one also cuts no corners in terms of performance and thermal management. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip does some pretty awesome magic tricks, plus it pairs quite nicely with 16GB RAM.
