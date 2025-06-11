Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Grab the OnePlus Open with a sweet discount and a $300 freebie

The OnePlus Open is back in the spotlight with a $200 discount and a surprisingly good $300 freebie.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus Open placed half-folded on a white table against a red background.
Once upon a time, the OnePlus Open was often sold at discounted prices. Now, not only is it available at its full MSRP of $1,699.99 at retailers like Best Buy, but some merchants (ahem, Amazon) don't even have it in stock. Does that mean you can no longer score a bargain on this impressive book-like foldable? Not at all!

Right now, the official OnePlus Store actually has a pretty juicy deal on this Android phone. First off, it lets you grab a $200 recycling award, which is a fancy way of saying you can trade in your old phone (no matter how beaten up) and score a nice discount. On top of that, you get a freebie worth $299.99—the OnePlus Watch 2.

OnePlus Open: $200 off + $300 gift!

$1499 99
$1699 99
$200 off (12%)
The OnePlus Open is back in the limelight! You can buy this fella for $200 off its original price by trading in any phone in any condition. On top of that, the official store gives you a OnePlus Watch 2 completely free of charge with your OnePlus Open purchase, making this deal even harder to resist.
Buy at OnePlus

While it's older than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, this bad boy is still a very reliable option. It's also the only foldable option for OnePlus fans, featuring a beautiful 6.31-inch front display and a stunning 7.82-inch main touchscreen. With a sturdy hinge, smooth performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and excellent camera capabilities, this fella is no slouch in any department.

Despite its slightly advancing age, this Android phone is still receiving support. As pointed out in our OnePlus Open review, you get OS upgrades up to Android 17, plus security patches until 2028. Not bad at all!

As for the freebie, the OnePlus Watch 2 stands out with a dual-OS architecture, a three-day battery life in Smart Mode, and a bright 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen. It packs multiple features, including a sleep tracker and multiple workout modes—not bad for a gift, right?

Overall, with no OnePlus Open 2 expected anytime soon (if it ever gets released), the OnePlus Open remains a solid choice for those seeking a less mainstream foldable. If you've missed earlier chances to save on this 16/512GB device, know this might be your last chance to buy it for less than $1,699.99. Head to the OnePlus Store and get your $200 trade-in discount and freebie before it's too late.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless