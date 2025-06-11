Grab the OnePlus Open with a sweet discount and a $300 freebie
The OnePlus Open is back in the spotlight with a $200 discount and a surprisingly good $300 freebie.
Once upon a time, the OnePlus Open was often sold at discounted prices. Now, not only is it available at its full MSRP of $1,699.99 at retailers like Best Buy, but some merchants (ahem, Amazon) don't even have it in stock. Does that mean you can no longer score a bargain on this impressive book-like foldable? Not at all!
While it's older than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, this bad boy is still a very reliable option. It's also the only foldable option for OnePlus fans, featuring a beautiful 6.31-inch front display and a stunning 7.82-inch main touchscreen. With a sturdy hinge, smooth performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and excellent camera capabilities, this fella is no slouch in any department.
As for the freebie, the OnePlus Watch 2 stands out with a dual-OS architecture, a three-day battery life in Smart Mode, and a bright 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen. It packs multiple features, including a sleep tracker and multiple workout modes—not bad for a gift, right?
Overall, with no OnePlus Open 2 expected anytime soon (if it ever gets released), the OnePlus Open remains a solid choice for those seeking a less mainstream foldable. If you've missed earlier chances to save on this 16/512GB device, know this might be your last chance to buy it for less than $1,699.99. Head to the OnePlus Store and get your $200 trade-in discount and freebie before it's too late.
Despite its slightly advancing age, this Android phone is still receiving support. As pointed out in our OnePlus Open review, you get OS upgrades up to Android 17, plus security patches until 2028. Not bad at all!
