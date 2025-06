Grab the OnePlus Open with a sweet discount and a $300 freebie

Trade-in Gift OnePlus Open: $200 off + $300 gift! $1499 99 $1699 99 $200 off (12%) The OnePlus Open is back in the limelight! You can buy this fella for $200 off its original price by trading in any phone in any condition. On top of that, the official store gives you a OnePlus Watch 2 completely free of charge with your OnePlus Open purchase, making this deal even harder to resist. Buy at OnePlus

Once upon a time, the OnePlus Open was often sold at discounted prices. Now, not only is it available at its full MSRP of $1,699.99 at retailers like Best Buy, but some merchants (ahem, Amazon) don't even have it in stock. Does that mean you can no longer score a bargain on this impressive book-like foldable? Not at all!Right now, the official OnePlus Store actually has a pretty juicy deal on this Android phone . First off, it lets you grab a $200 recycling award, which is a fancy way of saying you can trade in your old phone (no matter how beaten up) and score a nice discount. On top of that, you get a freebie worth $299.99—the OnePlus Watch 2 While it's older than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold , this bad boy is still a very reliable option. It's also the only foldable option for OnePlus fans, featuring a beautiful 6.31-inch front display and a stunning 7.82-inch main touchscreen. With a sturdy hinge, smooth performance thanks to its Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, and excellent camera capabilities, this fella is no slouch in any department.Despite its slightly advancing age, thisis still receiving support. As pointed out in our OnePlus Open review , you get OS upgrades up to Android 17, plus security patches until 2028. Not bad at all!As for the freebie, the OnePlus Watch 2 stands out with a dual-OS architecture, a three-day battery life in Smart Mode, and a bright 1.43-inch AMOLED touchscreen. It packs multiple features, including a sleep tracker and multiple workout modes—not bad for a gift, right?Overall, with no OnePlus Open 2 expected anytime soon (if it ever gets released), theremains a solid choice for those seeking a less mainstream foldable. If you've missed earlier chances to save on this 16/512GB device, know this might be your last chance to buy it for less than $1,699.99. Head to the OnePlus Store and get your $200 trade-in discount and freebie before it's too late.