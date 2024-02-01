OnePlus Open, the Big Kahuna among foldables, finally gets the Android 14 update (terms apply)
The first day of February 2024 brings so much to the OnePlus Open – a phone that’s the Big Kahuna as far as we’re concerned – like the long-anticipated Android 14 update.
That’s right, this king launched in late October 2023 on Android 13 and so far, it got only Android 13 updates (like the one just before Christmas that introduced improved battery life).
The changelog for Android 14 on the OnePlus Open follows:
The OxygenOS 14 (based on Android 14) is now available for the OnePlus Open in its stable form, as announced on OnePlus’ forums (via 9to5Google). However, certain terms and conditions apply: it’s for selected users at first (those who participated in the Close Beta and Open Beta versions) and it’s happening in India before spreading to other countries.
What’s new?
Changelog
- Adds Aqua Dynamics, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.
Smart efficiency
- Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.
- Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.
- Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.
Cross-device connectivity
- Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.
Security and privacy
- Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.
Performance optimization
- Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps and the smoothness of animations.
Aquamorphic Design
- Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.
- Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.
- Improves system animations by making them even smoother.
User Care
- Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.
