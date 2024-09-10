Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
The brilliant OnePlus Open foldable is now on sale at a towering $400 discount with no catches

OnePlus Open
Deeply discounted out of nowhere for Amazon Prime members only a couple of weeks ago, the uber-powerful and extra-stylish OnePlus Open foldable is today sold at a special price by the same e-commerce giant yet again.

What's truly special about this hot new deal is that you no longer have to meet any requirements or jump through hoops of any sort to save a whopping $400 on a Voyager Black or Emerald Dusk flavor of this unlocked Android powerhouse with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood.

OnePlus Open

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 7.82-Inch Foldable AMOLED Display with 2440 x 2268 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 6.31-Inch AMOLED Cover Screen with 2484 x 1116 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Support, Android 13, 48 + 64 + 48MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 20MP Front-Facing Camera, 32MP Cover Camera, 4,805mAh Battery with 67W Charging Capabilities, Voyager Black and Emerald Dusk Color Options
$400 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon

We're talking no obligatory Prime subscription, and obviously, no device trade-in or upfront carrier activation either. You simply need to add the OnePlus Open model of your choice to your Amazon.com cart, and instead of paying $1,699.99, you'll be coughing up 400 bucks less.

This seemingly unbeatable discount naturally makes one of the best foldable phones in the world today even better, improving its mass appeal in the face of new rivals from Samsung, Honor, and so many other brands. In case you're wondering, yes, the OnePlus Open 2 is coming... eventually, but unfortunately, a release by the end of 2024 is (officially) out of the question.

That makes our in-depth OnePlus Open review from last year more or less as true right now as it was back then, with the book-style foldable's key strengths going largely unharmed by the passing of time. We're talking first and foremost two outstanding screens with 7.82 and 6.31-inch diagonals, as well as breathtaking brightness, refresh rate, and resolution numbers, a grand total of five extremely competent cameras, a hefty battery equipped with blazing fast charging capabilities, and an overall design that seems to blend style, usability, and durability pretty much flawlessly.

Granted, that aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is not on par with the Gen 3 inside the newer Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, for instance, but that's where this $400 price cut comes in, making the OnePlus Open as competitive as it's ever been or perhaps even more so than before.
