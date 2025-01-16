The OnePlus Open 512GB is a dream come true at $400 off
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ (2024) may be heavily discounted on Amazon right now, but if you're in the market for a book-style foldable, we encourage you to check out the OnePlus Open, as it's pretty irresistible right now.
Amazon is selling this bad boy at a generous $400 discount, slashing 24% off its price. Thanks to this price cut, you can score one for just under $1,300. We know that this is still far from affordable, but this handsome fella offers great value and is definitely worth getting, despite boasting a steep price tag.
Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with a whopping 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, OnePlus's foldable has an insane amount of firepower and can deal with any task no matter how demanding. This also makes it great for gaming, and multitasking, and a top choice for a power user.
In addition to its insane performance, it delivers a great viewing experience with its 7.82-inch inner display with 2440 x 2268 resolution, Dolby Vision support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. And thanks to its large enough 6.31-inch outer screen, you can comfortably use it without unfolding it, which is pretty great. We can't miss mentioning that there is also a capable 48MP main camera on board, which captures stunning photos.
Amazon is selling this bad boy at a generous $400 discount, slashing 24% off its price. Thanks to this price cut, you can score one for just under $1,300. We know that this is still far from affordable, but this handsome fella offers great value and is definitely worth getting, despite boasting a steep price tag.
Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with a whopping 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, OnePlus's foldable has an insane amount of firepower and can deal with any task no matter how demanding. This also makes it great for gaming, and multitasking, and a top choice for a power user.
In addition to its insane performance, it delivers a great viewing experience with its 7.82-inch inner display with 2440 x 2268 resolution, Dolby Vision support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. And thanks to its large enough 6.31-inch outer screen, you can comfortably use it without unfolding it, which is pretty great. We can't miss mentioning that there is also a capable 48MP main camera on board, which captures stunning photos.
So, while the OnePlus Open is on the pricey side, it packs a punch and lets you enjoy videos or even movies in stunning detail. You'll also be able to capture every moment in crisp clarity. Therefore, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and snag one at a hefty discount today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: