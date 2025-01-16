The OnePlus Open 512GB is a dream come true at $400 off

OnePlus Open 16/512GB: Save $400! The OnePlus Open with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM is on sale for $400 off its price on Amazon. The phone rocks a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, allowing it to deal with any task. Additionally, it boasts a capable 48 MP main camera, which takes gorgeous photos. Don't hesitate; save today! $400 off (24%) Buy at Amazon

Receive the latest phone deals Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

OnePlus Open

Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with a whopping 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, OnePlus's foldable has an insane amount of firepower and can deal with any task no matter how demanding. This also makes it great for gaming, and multitasking, and a top choice for a power user.In addition to its insane performance, it delivers a great viewing experience with its 7.82-inch inner display with 2440 x 2268 resolution, Dolby Vision support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. And thanks to its large enough 6.31-inch outer screen, you can comfortably use it without unfolding it, which is pretty great. We can't miss mentioning that there is also a capable 48MP main camera on board, which captures stunning photos.So, while theis on the pricey side, it packs a punch and lets you enjoy videos or even movies in stunning detail. You'll also be able to capture every moment in crisp clarity. Therefore, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and snag one at a hefty discount today!