The OnePlus Open 512GB is a dream come true at $400 off

A close-up of the OnePlus Open.
The top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ (2024) may be heavily discounted on Amazon right now, but if you're in the market for a book-style foldable, we encourage you to check out the OnePlus Open, as it's pretty irresistible right now.

Amazon is selling this bad boy at a generous $400 discount, slashing 24% off its price. Thanks to this price cut, you can score one for just under $1,300. We know that this is still far from affordable, but this handsome fella offers great value and is definitely worth getting, despite boasting a steep price tag.

OnePlus Open 16/512GB: Save $400!

The OnePlus Open with 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM is on sale for $400 off its price on Amazon. The phone rocks a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, allowing it to deal with any task. Additionally, it boasts a capable 48 MP main camera, which takes gorgeous photos. Don't hesitate; save today!
$400 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


Rocking a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with a whopping 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, OnePlus's foldable has an insane amount of firepower and can deal with any task no matter how demanding. This also makes it great for gaming, and multitasking, and a top choice for a power user.

In addition to its insane performance, it delivers a great viewing experience with its 7.82-inch inner display with 2440 x 2268 resolution, Dolby Vision support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. And thanks to its large enough 6.31-inch outer screen, you can comfortably use it without unfolding it, which is pretty great. We can't miss mentioning that there is also a capable 48MP main camera on board, which captures stunning photos.

So, while the OnePlus Open is on the pricey side, it packs a punch and lets you enjoy videos or even movies in stunning detail. You'll also be able to capture every moment in crisp clarity. Therefore, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and snag one at a hefty discount today!
Preslav Mladenov
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

