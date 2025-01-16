Deal hunter's pick: the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a bargain for foldable fans at this price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Being a mobile tech enthusiast, I love all high-end phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 13, and the iPhone 16 Pro. However, in my personal life, I choose to rock a clamshell foldable. I like that they are compact, which means they take up less space in my pocket. Another highlight is that they usually offer speedy performance and can handle most tasks with ease.
For instance, the top-of-the-line Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a great choice for someone wanting a powerful foldable at a cheaper price. Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this handsome fella can deal with anything you throw its way. Plus, its 50 MP main camera captures stunning photos packed with detail and vibrant colors. Additionally, it sports a 4,000 mAh battery that offers over a day and a half of battery life on a single charge with moderate use.
Amazon is offering a generous $200 discount on the Peach Fuzz color option of this clamshell star, allowing you to grab one for just under $800. So, if you want a fast foldable phone that takes beautiful pictures, I encourage you to act quickly and grab a Motorola Razr+ (2024) with this offer now while you still can, as the phone is worth every penny!
But not everything is sunshine and rainbows. That fancy foldable lifestyle comes at a cost, as these phones usually boast hefty price tags. This is why, as an elite deal hunter, I always recommend going for a Razr phone if one wants to spend as little as possible on a clamshell foldable.
The biggest reason to go for Motorola's flagship foldable, though, is its price. True, with an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of around $1,000, it's not exactly affordable. That said, you can often grab it at a hefty discount. In fact, you can save right now!
