$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Software updates OnePlus

OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update
OnePlus is determined to increase the amount of mid-range smartphone devices under its brand. The release of OnePlus Nord last year proved to the Chinese company that there's room for even more such devices in markets like Europe and the US.

After introducing the concept of “flagship killer,” OnePlus is trying to enforce a similar tagline for its mid-range smartphones. OnePlus Nord was followed by a few other mid-range smartphones last year. In 2021, two other mid-end phones, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G made their debut on the market, and a third is about to go official later this month, the OnePlus Nord 2.

Until then, OnePlus continues to fine-tune the mid-range phones that are now available on the market. After OnePlus Nord CE 5G, another OnePlus smartphone is getting improvements to its software, the vanilla OnePlus Nord.

The Chinese handset maker recently released a new OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update for OnePlus Nord, which promises not just battery life improvements but some bug fixes too.

  • Extended battery life
  • Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios
  • Fixed the issue of delayed notifications
  • Fixed the overheating issue in certain scenarios

It's also important to add that the update includes the June 2021 security patch. Make sure that your OnePlus Nord's battery is at least 30% charged and that you have a minimum of 3GB of available storage space before trying to install the new update.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Nord
OnePlus Nord View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.2
$440 Special eBay Deal Special Amazon €509 Special OnePlus
View more offers
  • Display 6.4 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4115 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster
by Alan Friedman,  0
Once again, LiDAR sensor to be found on upcoming iPhone "Pro" models only says tipster
PUBG Mobile now lets players build a self-driving Tesla Model Y
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
PUBG Mobile now lets players build a self-driving Tesla Model Y
Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Save a whopping $350 on the unlocked Pixel 4 at Amazon
Samsung to start high-volume 3nm chip production next year
by Alan Friedman,  1
Samsung to start high-volume 3nm chip production next year
Patent dispute deadlock: Apple might leave before the UK kicks it out
by Anam Hamid,  4
Patent dispute deadlock: Apple might leave before the UK kicks it out
Customer could not get Verizon to register his device until he tricked them
by Alan Friedman,  3
Customer could not get Verizon to register his device until he tricked them
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless