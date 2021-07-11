OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus Nord gets battery life improvements in latest OxygenOS update0
After introducing the concept of “flagship killer,” OnePlus is trying to enforce a similar tagline for its mid-range smartphones. OnePlus Nord was followed by a few other mid-range smartphones last year. In 2021, two other mid-end phones, OnePlus Nord CE 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G made their debut on the market, and a third is about to go official later this month, the OnePlus Nord 2.
The Chinese handset maker recently released a new OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 update for OnePlus Nord, which promises not just battery life improvements but some bug fixes too.
- Extended battery life
- Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios
- Fixed the issue of delayed notifications
- Fixed the overheating issue in certain scenarios
It's also important to add that the update includes the June 2021 security patch. Make sure that your OnePlus Nord's battery is at least 30% charged and that you have a minimum of 3GB of available storage space before trying to install the new update.