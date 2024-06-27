The exciting OnePlus Nord N30 5G is still under $200, but not for long
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Remember the stunning OnePlus Nord N30 5G deal we shared a couple of weeks ago? Surprisingly, the juicy $100 price cut is still going strong at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, but you have only until July 1 to act on it. The deal could expire even sooner if supplies run out.
As far as we know, the phone has seldom dropped under the $200 mark. In fact, even Black Friday 2023 didn't see this amazing budget phone at $199.99. At the time, the device was offered for 23% off, but you now get to save 33% on it! One thing to keep in mind, though: while Woot's deal is for a brand-new Nord N30 5G, the device arrives with a 90-day Woot limited warranty instead of a one-year manufacturer's warranty.
This bad boy has a 6.72-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates and dual stereo speakers, which is largely on par with most of its rivals. Under the hood, OnePlus added a Snapdragon 695 chipset, offering pretty good performance for its current asking price.
Unlike some Motorola competitors, such as the Moto G Power 5G (2023), this bad boy also has crazy-fast charging speeds. You can get a day's power in just 30 minutes, thanks to the 50W SUPERVOOC charging support. For comparison, the Moto phone supports 15W wired charging, meaning a full charge takes over two hours.
Should the Nord N30 5G be your next budget phone? If you don't need more than a good-looking screen, fast charging speeds, and a decent camera, go for it. If not, consider increasing your budget and opting for one of the best mid-range phones instead.
As far as we know, the phone has seldom dropped under the $200 mark. In fact, even Black Friday 2023 didn't see this amazing budget phone at $199.99. At the time, the device was offered for 23% off, but you now get to save 33% on it! One thing to keep in mind, though: while Woot's deal is for a brand-new Nord N30 5G, the device arrives with a 90-day Woot limited warranty instead of a one-year manufacturer's warranty.
If you can live with that, you're definitely getting plenty of value for your money. As one of the best budget phones on the market, this device is no slouch in almost every department.
This bad boy has a 6.72-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates and dual stereo speakers, which is largely on par with most of its rivals. Under the hood, OnePlus added a Snapdragon 695 chipset, offering pretty good performance for its current asking price.
While it's certainly far from the best camera phones, the Nord N30 5G has a decent 108MP main camera on the rear. You should be able to capture good-looking photos, especially when there's plenty of light around. Aside from the main camera, the phone features a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor, complemented by a 16MP selfie unit.
Unlike some Motorola competitors, such as the Moto G Power 5G (2023), this bad boy also has crazy-fast charging speeds. You can get a day's power in just 30 minutes, thanks to the 50W SUPERVOOC charging support. For comparison, the Moto phone supports 15W wired charging, meaning a full charge takes over two hours.
Should the Nord N30 5G be your next budget phone? If you don't need more than a good-looking screen, fast charging speeds, and a decent camera, go for it. If not, consider increasing your budget and opting for one of the best mid-range phones instead.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: