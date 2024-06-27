Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The exciting OnePlus Nord N30 5G is still under $200, but not for long

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The exciting OnePlus Nord N30 5G is still under $200, but not for long
Remember the stunning OnePlus Nord N30 5G deal we shared a couple of weeks ago? Surprisingly, the juicy $100 price cut is still going strong at Amazon-owned retailer Woot, but you have only until July 1 to act on it. The deal could expire even sooner if supplies run out.

Save $100 on the OnePlus Nord N30 5G

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G remains at its best price on Amazon-owned retailer Woot. The device is now available for $100 off its MSRP of about $300, giving you immense value for your money. Keep in mind that you get a 90-day Woot Limited Warranty instead of a one-year manufacturer's warranty. Other than that, the phone is in brand-new condition and ready for action.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at Woot

Moto G Power 5G (2023) is 20% off at Amazon

If you aren't used to shopping at Woot, consider another budget alternative in the face of the Moto G Power 5G (2023). The device is now 20% off at Amazon, which certainly isn't its lowest price ever but still gives you some savings to enjoy. This phone has a 6.5-inch screen and a 5,000mAh battery.
$59 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon


As far as we know, the phone has seldom dropped under the $200 mark. In fact, even Black Friday 2023 didn't see this amazing budget phone at $199.99. At the time, the device was offered for 23% off, but you now get to save 33% on it! One thing to keep in mind, though: while Woot's deal is for a brand-new Nord N30 5G, the device arrives with a 90-day Woot limited warranty instead of a one-year manufacturer's warranty.

If you can live with that, you're definitely getting plenty of value for your money. As one of the best budget phones on the market, this device is no slouch in almost every department.

This bad boy has a 6.72-inch screen with 120Hz refresh rates and dual stereo speakers, which is largely on par with most of its rivals. Under the hood, OnePlus added a Snapdragon 695 chipset, offering pretty good performance for its current asking price.

While it's certainly far from the best camera phones, the Nord N30 5G has a decent 108MP main camera on the rear. You should be able to capture good-looking photos, especially when there's plenty of light around. Aside from the main camera, the phone features a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth sensor, complemented by a 16MP selfie unit.

Unlike some Motorola competitors, such as the Moto G Power 5G (2023), this bad boy also has crazy-fast charging speeds. You can get a day's power in just 30 minutes, thanks to the 50W SUPERVOOC charging support. For comparison, the Moto phone supports 15W wired charging, meaning a full charge takes over two hours.

Should the Nord N30 5G be your next budget phone? If you don't need more than a good-looking screen, fast charging speeds, and a decent camera, go for it. If not, consider increasing your budget and opting for one of the best mid-range phones instead.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 FE to make the Galaxy S24 Ultra look super awkward?
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless