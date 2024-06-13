The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G enters impulse buy territory at this hefty new discount
If you've been keeping an eye on last year's budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N30 5G mid-ranger since, well, last year in anticipation of a truly irresistible discount, we're definitely not going to blame you if you recently became too frustrated to wait any longer and either pulled the trigger at $50 off the handset's list price or opted for an entirely different phone.
But if your passion for affordable Android phones with 5G connectivity is only exceeded by your superhuman patience, said patience can now be rewarded with a new record high Nord N30 discount sans special conditions or any strings attached. That's right, the unlocked 6.72-inch device with 128GB storage is down by an unprecedented 100 bucks from a regular price of $299.99 at Woot, and as always, the Amazon-owned e-tailer requires no upfront carrier activation or trade-in for you to enjoy its generosity.
Woot's parent company, mind you, continues to charge 50 bucks more for the same product with an identical amount of internal storage space, the only difference being that Amazon's bargain-focused subsidiary cannot back its deeply discounted Nord N30 5G units (in brand-new condition) with a full 1-year warranty.
If you can settle for a 90-day warranty, this jumbo-sized and impressively feature-packed device is truly and undeniably unrivaled in terms of value for your money at $199.99, offering smooth multitasking with 8GB RAM under its hood, smooth 120Hz display performance, and respectable (at the very least) overall system performance thanks to an octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor.
Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord N30 (especially at its new all-time low price) is that 108MP primary camera, which is unfortunately joined by two largely useless 2MP macro and depth sensors on the handset's back.
You obviously can't always get what you want... at a measly two Benjamins, although the 5,000mAh battery equipped with 50W charging capabilities is about as good as these things can possibly come in this price bracket. Many of these specs are clearly better than what the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023), for instance, offers, but of course, Motorola's mid-ranger has a built-in pen as a key advantage and a complimentary pair of noise-cancelling earbuds included in its currently reduced price of $249.99. Not an easy choice, eh?
