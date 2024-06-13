The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G enters impulse buy territory at this hefty new discount





But if your passion for But if your passion for affordable Android phones with 5G connectivity is only exceeded by your superhuman patience, said patience can now be rewarded with a new record high Nord N30 discount sans special conditions or any strings attached. That's right, the unlocked 6.72-inch device with 128GB storage is down by an unprecedented 100 bucks from a regular price of $299.99 at Woot, and as always, the Amazon-owned e-tailer requires no upfront carrier activation or trade-in for you to enjoy its generosity.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Chromatic Gray Color, New, 90-Day Warranty $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at Woot OnePlus Nord N30 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.72-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2400 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Snapdragon 695 Processor, 108 + 2 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Selfie Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 50W Charging Support, Chromatic Gray Color $50 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





Woot's parent company, mind you, continues to charge 50 bucks more for the same product with an identical amount of internal storage space, the only difference being that Amazon's bargain-focused subsidiary cannot back its deeply discounted Nord N30 5G units (in brand-new condition) with a full 1-year warranty.





If you can settle for a 90-day warranty, this jumbo-sized and impressively feature-packed device is truly and undeniably unrivaled in terms of value for your money at $199.99, offering smooth multitasking with 8GB RAM under its hood, smooth 120Hz display performance, and respectable (at the very least) overall system performance thanks to an octa-core Snapdragon 695 processor.





Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the 5G-enabled OnePlus Nord N30 (especially at its new all-time low price) is that 108MP primary camera, which is unfortunately joined by two largely useless 2MP macro and depth sensors on the handset's back.



