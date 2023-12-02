Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is still enjoying a handsome discount at these merchants

Finding the ideal smartphone can be a challenging task, especially if you’re after a well-performing smartphone with super-fast charging speeds…and a reasonable price. Well, you may not have to face any more trouble picking the perfect device, for OnePlus is now offering the affordable Nord N30 5G with a super tempting discount of $70. In other words, you can get one of the best affordable phones in 2023 at under $230.

As if that’s not enough, you can take advantage of the official store’s trade-in options. Those allow you to get this puppy at an even more affordable price. And if the OnePlus Nord N30 is too pricey for you, even with the discount, we suggest shifting your attention to Amazon. Here, the older model, the OnePlus Nord N20 5G, sports a $102 lighter price tag.

For just $229.99, you get quite the smartphone on your hands, at least on paper. At an MSRP of $299.99, the device rivals handsets like the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Motorola’s Moto G Power 5G (2023), but some people may find it an even better option than those two. Let’s find out why.

This bad boy features a 6.72-inch screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC on deck. Complementing the reasonably powerful processor is 8GB RAM, giving you an enjoyable gaming and browsing experience.

To top it off, OnePlus added a triple camera configuration on the rear with a 108MP primary shooter, finishing off in style by integrating a 5,000mAh battery with blazing-fast 50W charging speeds. That sounds like quite the decent spec list for a phone that now costs just $229.99, doesn’t it?

If you agree with us and like what the OnePlus Nord N30 5G puts on the table, we suggest you go ahead and take advantage of the official store’s fantastic offer. After all, you don’t know how much longer the promo will last.
