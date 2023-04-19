OnePlus Nord N30 5G is one step closer to its US launch
Although it started as a rumor, it seems that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will indeed be launched in the United States under a different name. Initially introduced less than a month ago, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is available for purchase in many countries, yet US customers can’t get one.
However, that’s about to change as the phone has been recently spotted on the Google Play Console with its US-centric name, OnePlus Nord N30 5G (via seekdevice). Along its name, some details about specs are included as well, such as information about chipset, memory and display.
The listing also confirms the phone will pack at least 8GB RAM and a display that supports full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution. Once again, these specs are identical to the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, so it’s safe to say that OnePlus Nord N30 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite are actually the same device.
Although it hasn’t been confirmed yet, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G might be picked up by T-Mobile in the US, but we don’t have any details about pricing at the moment.
These details are in line with everything we know about the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and confirm that it’s the same device rather than adding anything new to the story. For example, the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, just like the original OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite model.
Since the Google Play Console listing doesn’t reveal everything about the upcoming OnePlus Nord N30 5G, we’ll connect the dots for you. Expect the phone to boast a massive 6.72-inch display, a triple camera setup (108MP + 2MP + 2MP), a 5,000 mAh battery with 67W charging support, and a 16-megapixel secondary camera. The OnePlus Nord N30 5G will ship with Android 13 right out of the box.
