Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!
Trending:

T-Mobile might be gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the US

T-Mobile OnePlus
@cosminvasile
T-Mobile might be gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the US
OnePlus recently introduced the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in Europe and India, its brand-new mid-range smartphone that offers good value for the price. Although we initially thought the phone won’t be coming to the United States, it looks like someone found evidence that OnePlus will indeed introduce the Nord CE 3 Lite in the US, yet under a different name.

OnePlus forum member Some_Random_Username posted recently a screenshot that shows software build features files that typically indicate the software properties of the device and the markets where it will be launched. One name pops up from the screenshot, one that hasn’t been mentioned until now: OnePlus Nord N30 5G.

According to the screenshot, the phone will be sold in the US as OnePlus Nord N30 5G. Not only that, but it appears that it will be picked up by T-Mobile, and possibly Metro by T-Mobile too. This won’t be surprising at all considering that T-Mobile has had some success with the Nord N300, another of OnePlus’ mid-range phones.



On top of that, the forum member claims they have found evidence in the Settings app that the FCC ID for the Nord N30 already exists, which somewhat confirms that the device will eventually be introduced in the US since FCC certifications are a pretty elaborate process that take a long time.

The one thing that remains to be determined is whether or not OnePlus will be using the same hardware configuration. Just to recap, the Nord CE 3 Lite sports a large 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

As far as the price goes, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is available in the UK for £300, while in Europe costs €350. The price in the US could be anywhere between $300 and $350, so we’ll just have to wait and see what T-Mobile decides.

Popular stories

Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
No, you were not imagining it: your iPhone was experiencing some weird bugs recently
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless