T-Mobile might be gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the US
OnePlus recently introduced the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in Europe and India, its brand-new mid-range smartphone that offers good value for the price. Although we initially thought the phone won’t be coming to the United States, it looks like someone found evidence that OnePlus will indeed introduce the Nord CE 3 Lite in the US, yet under a different name.
According to the screenshot, the phone will be sold in the US as OnePlus Nord N30 5G. Not only that, but it appears that it will be picked up by T-Mobile, and possibly Metro by T-Mobile too. This won’t be surprising at all considering that T-Mobile has had some success with the Nord N300, another of OnePlus’ mid-range phones.
On top of that, the forum member claims they have found evidence in the Settings app that the FCC ID for the Nord N30 already exists, which somewhat confirms that the device will eventually be introduced in the US since FCC certifications are a pretty elaborate process that take a long time.
As far as the price goes, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is available in the UK for £300, while in Europe costs €350. The price in the US could be anywhere between $300 and $350, so we’ll just have to wait and see what T-Mobile decides.
OnePlus forum member Some_Random_Username posted recently a screenshot that shows software build features files that typically indicate the software properties of the device and the markets where it will be launched. One name pops up from the screenshot, one that hasn’t been mentioned until now: OnePlus Nord N30 5G.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G software archives
The one thing that remains to be determined is whether or not OnePlus will be using the same hardware configuration. Just to recap, the Nord CE 3 Lite sports a large 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a decent Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.
