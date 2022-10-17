Excellent 'flash sale' makes the affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G even cheaper than usual





Powered by an unspecified MediaTek processor instead of some sort of a follow-up to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480, the Nord N300 5G could of course prove to be vastly superior to its predecessor all in all... or not.

If you're on a tight budget and either don't want to wait or risk ending up disappointed by the quality/price ratio of the next Nord-branded handset for the US market, it might be a good idea to purchase the unlocked 5G-enabled N200 right now. As in, as soon as possible. As in, immediately after you read this... if it's not already too late.





That's because OnePlus is charging an unusually low (even by its usually impressive standards) $179.99 for the 6.49-inch device with a reasonably smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen in tow as part of a rare "flash sale" likely to run for less than 24 hours more at the time of this writing.





Currently available for a slightly higher $199.99 from the likes of Amazon and Best Buy, the 4GB RAM-packing and 64GB data-accommodating Nord N200 5G was marked down to this exact same price a couple of times in the past, but not for long.





Compared to the aforementioned $239.99 MSRP, the newly reduced price represents a pretty substantial discount of 25 percent. That's definitely not bad for what's still one of the best budget phones out there, which also has a hefty 5,000mAh battery equipped with relatively fast 18W charging capabilities going for it in addition to the key selling points mentioned above.