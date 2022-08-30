The extremely affordable OnePlus Nord N20 5G is even cheaper than usual for the first time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Yes, bargain hunters, it's still raining awesome Labor Day deals on Amazon.com buyers of both mid-range and high-end smartphones, with OnePlus fans in particular being treated to an impressive slew of rare discounts for an undoubtedly limited time only.
If the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and 10 Pro all feel too rich for your blood even at their lowest prices to date, the Snapdragon 695-powered Nord N20 5G might be able to satisfy your need for (unlocked) speed, AMOLED gorgeousness, and lengthy battery life without breaking the bank.
Normally available for $299.99, the relatively compact and decidedly feature-packed (considering its price bracket) 6.43-inch handset can currently be had at 40 bucks less than that.
Obviously, you're not looking at an earth-shattering discount here, but to our knowledge, this is the very first time Amazon has sold the unlocked OnePlus Nord N20 5G at any sort of "special" price following the phone's US commercial debut just a couple of months back.
With full 5G support for carriers like T-Mobile and, well, Metro by T-Mobile, this mid-range Android 11 soldier was pretty competitively priced right off the bat, featuring among others a hefty 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging capabilities, a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space paired with a decent 6GB RAM count, a surprisingly advanced 64MP primary shooter joined by two admittedly disappointing 2MP cameras on the back, and a beautiful FHD+ AMOLED screen with "standard" 60Hz refresh rate support.
That's a positively dreamy spec sheet (minus the OS version) for just three Benjamins, not to mention 13 percent below the unlocked Nord N20 5G's list price, and not even Motorola can compete against this bad boy in terms of value for money in a US smartphone market segment the latter brand appears to control nowadays as far as sales numbers go without much effort.
