Unlocked OnePlus Nord N20 5G launches in the US today
It looks like T-Mobile’s exclusivity over the OnePlus Nord N20 5G has ended, as the Chinese handset maker announced the unlocked version of the mid-range phone is now available for purchase in the United States.
Currently, the phone hasn’t been listed on the company’s US website, but customers will soon be able to pick it up for just $300. Besides OnePlus, Amazon and Best Buy will sell the unlocked Nord N20 5G as well for the same price.
The smartphone works fine on AT&T, Cricket Wireless and Tracfone, but you’ll be limited to 4G LTE. The Nord N20 5G won’t work on Verizon’s network at all, so if the Big Red is your favorite carrier, you might want to skip this one.
In related news, OnePlus announced that the Nord N20 5G will also be launched at Mint Mobile today. Obviously, you can also get it unlocked and use it with Ryan Reynolds’ carrier.
More importantly, OnePlus revealed the US carriers that will support the unlocked Nord N20 5G, and judging by the announcement, Verizon is the only big name missing from the list. Those who absolutely must take advantage of the phone’s 5G support, must activate it on one of the following networks: T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, Google Fi, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, and Ultra Mobile.
Once again, the phone should hit shelves on June 27, so if you don’t find it yet listed on Amazon, Best Buy, or OnePlus, check again in a few hours.
