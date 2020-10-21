Latest Huawei Mate 40 5G series leak reveals design, specs, and more

UPDATE: Evan Blass has published Evan Blass has published press renders of the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and Mate 40 Pro+. Ishan Agarwal, on the other hand, has released the Mate 40 Pro+ and Mate 40 RS specs sheets . The updated story continues below:





###





The latest Kirin chipset, 256GB of storage, and 5G

Under the hood will be the Kirin 9000 chipset that’s based on the advanced 5-nanometer manufacturing process. Customers should expect a noticeable boost in performance versus the Huawei P40 Pro and Mate 30 Pro This sits next to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage inside the European Mate 40 Pro model. No other configurations are expected to be available at launch and microSD cards won’t be supported.Instead, Huawei will be pushing the NanoSD card standard it created. These cards are more expensive than equivalent microSD offerings, but having the option to expand storage is still a nice extra.





Keeping everything running throughout the day is a 4,400mAh battery. It supports 65W fast charging via the included SuperCharge power adapter, 50W fast Helping users take full advantage of the specifications mentioned above is Android 10 and EMUI 11. Due to the US trade sanctions, Google services and apps aren’t included, with Huawei instead pre-installing its own alternative – App Gallery and HMS.Keeping everything running throughout the day is a 4,400mAh battery. It supports 65W fast charging via the included SuperCharge power adapter, 50W fast wireless charging , and reverse wireless charging.

A waterfall display paired with a pill-shaped hole

Moving on to the outside, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro is fitted with a 6.8-inch OLED waterfall display with extremely curved edges on either side and a pill-shaped hole for the selfie camera system.Other details include a 2772 x 1334p resolution and a pixel density of 456ppi, as well as a 90Hz refresh rate. There is also an in-screen fingerprint scanner.All of this results in a phone that measures in at 162.9 x 75.5 x 9.1mm and weighs 212g. It’s, therefore, a little smaller than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (164.8 x 77.2 x 8.1 mm) but bigger than the Huawei P40 Pro (158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm).

Circling back to the selfie camera system, Huawei has selected a 13-megapixel camera with an f/ 2.4 aperture and a 3D sensor that enables a number of gestures.

Triple-camera system with laser autofocus

As for the rear camera setup, leading the way is a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and support for optical image stabilization. That sits alongside a 20-megapixel f/1.8 ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 12-megapixel f/3.4 5x periscope zoom camera.

Also present an LED flash, a color temperature sensor that should help the Mate 40 Pro reproduce more realistic colors, and a new autofocus system that combines optical and laser autofocus.



What about the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro+, and Mate 40 RS?





Both the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ and RS are very similar to the Mate 40 Pro model. Both retain the same 6.8-inch waterfall display, only this time around support for 240Hz Touch Sampling is also on offer.





The internal specifications remain almost unchanged thanks to the Kirin 9000 chipset and 4,400mAh battery. The only change worth noting is the upgrade to 12GB of RAM as standard.





As for the camera department, the Mate 40 Pro+ and Mate 40 RS inherit the 50-megapixel f/1.9 main camera. It sits next to a 20-megapixel f/2.4 Movie Cam, a 12-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto shooter, an 8-megapixel 10x periscope zoom alternative, and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.





Both flagships offer stereo speakers and the Mate 40 RS supports 8K video recording.





Little is known about the standard Huawei Mate 40 model, but the leaked render suggest it will ditch the periscope camera found on the Mate 40 Pro for a regular telephoto implementation.

Huawei Mate 40 series announcement, release date, price

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro will be announced later today alongside the standard Mate 40, the premium Mate 40 Pro+, and the ultra-premium Mate 40 RS.





The leaked Amazon listing suggests the Mate 40 Pro will cost €1,199 in Europe and start shipping Monday, November 9, in limited number. The Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro+, and Mate 40 RS don't seem to have a European launch date.



