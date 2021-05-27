OnePlus teases new Nord smartphone coming at 'summer launch event'
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G seems to be the focus
Posted to the official OnePlus Nord Instagram account, the image points to a “summer launch event” that’s “coming soon.” Specifics aren’t revealed, but it seems to be related to the upcoming Nord CE 5G.
The OnePlus 9 series announcement was first teased three weeks before the event took place. So, if history is anything to go by, the Nord CE 5G could make its official debut three weeks from now in the week of June 14-20.
There’s no word about the internal specs just yet, but OnePlus’ usual focus on value suggests that the Nord CE 5G could end up being one of the best budget 5G phones on the market.