OnePlus teases new Nord smartphone coming at 'summer launch event'

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G seems to be the focus









There’s no word about the internal specs just yet, but OnePlus’ usual focus on value suggests that the Nord CE 5G could end up being one of the For those of you that don’t know, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G is expected to replace the Nord N10 5G. It should feature a 6.5-inch punch-hole display and a triple-camera setup, in addition to a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and headphone jack.There’s no word about the internal specs just yet, but OnePlus’ usual focus on value suggests that the Nord CE 5G could end up being one of the best budget 5G phones on the market.

New OnePlus Nord smartphones have been in the pipeline for some time and now the company has started teasing an upcoming product announcement that could take place as soon as next month.Posted to the official OnePlus Nord Instagram account , the image points to a “summer launch event” that’s “coming soon.” Specifics aren’t revealed, but it seems to be related to the upcoming Nord CE 5G.A tweet posted to the OnePlus India Twitter account about the same event includes a link to an Amazon India teaser page. Users are reporting that Amazon sends out an email confirming the Nord CE 5G name when the ‘Notify Me’ button is clicked.The OnePlus 9 series announcement was first teased three weeks before the event took place. So, if history is anything to go by, the Nord CE 5G could make its official debut three weeks from now in the week of June 14-20.