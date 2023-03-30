OnePlus Nord 3 starts popping up on certification sites, launch imminent
It's been a long time coming! The first OnePlus Nord 3 leaks appeared more than one year ago, and since then the interweb space has been boiling with rumors about the next OnePlus midranger. Now the phone seems to be starting to pop up on various certification sites, indicating that the official launch is closing fast.
The next certification body to list some specs is the Chinese CQC (China Quality Certification Center), and it reveals the charging speed of the OnePlus Nord 3. Fans of the midranger might be pleased to find out that the phone will be able to charge with up to 80W of power.
The latter has already launched in China, so we have the full specs and can compare them to previous leaks on the subject.
OnePlus Nord 3 (Ace 2V) specs:
Previous leaks pointed toward a 6.5" FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, 100W charging speed, and a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Max or Dimensity 8200 chipset. There's still some uncertainty, and the tipped RAM and storage sizes seem a bit optimistic, especially for a midranger.
The alert slider situation is also uncertain, according to industry insiders it could be removed on the global variant. Finally, there were some leaked sketches, showing the alleged design of the phone, and they corroborate with the Ace 2V theory pretty well.
MySmartPrice tracked these down, reporting that the phone has already received its first certification from Singapore's IMDA (Infocomm Media Development Authority), revealing the model number of the Nord 3: CPH2493.
The same model number has also appeared on the TUV certification site (Germany) and India's BIS. During the past few months, there have been numerous leaks about the alleged OnePlus Nord 3 specs, and according to Max Jambor, the OnePlus Nord 3 will be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 2V.
OnePlus Ace V2
- 6.74” AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Flat sides
- A Dimensity 9000 SoC
- Triple camera array
- A battery between 4,500 and 5,000 mAh
- 16GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 80W charging speeds
- OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android 13
- An alert slider
What do you think about the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3? Worth the hype?
