Behold the familiar but stylish OnePlus Nord 3 design in 'official' pre-launch marketing renders

Instead, the Nord 3 depicted today in super-high-quality and presumably 100 percent legit "official marketing renders" by WinFuture's Roland Quandt in a new German language report translated here ) is almost certainly designed primarily with the old continent in mind (minus Germany).









Given that inexplicably lengthy pause between product launches, you probably won't be shocked to hear that most key Nord 2 specs will be seriously upgraded. The larger AMOLED Nord 3 screen is expected to jump from 90 to 120Hz refresh rate technology, for instance, while a decidedly impressive (for the mid-range smartphone class) MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor should run the overall performance show.









For the time being, we don't have a variant or pricing breakdown, but the most advanced OnePlus Nord 3 5G configuration could also pack as much as 16 gigs of RAM and 256GB internal storage space. Then there's a battery bumped up from 4,500 to 5,000mAh capacity and from 65 to 80W speeds, while the triple rear-facing camera setup is... weirdly tipped to go unchanged, at least in terms of sensors and megapixel counts at 50 + 8 + 2MP.





That's probably because OnePlus had to make some compromises somewhere to hit a reasonable price point, and judging from today's leaked press-friendly renders, the design is as premium as you expect. The Nord 3 doesn't look groundbreaking or "special" in any way, especially if you're familiar with the China-only OnePlus Ace 2V.





But the razor-thin screen bezels, smoothly rounded corners, relatively slender frame, and particularly the alert slider on the side (it's alive!) give this bad boy an overall air of elegance and a distinct personality that very few other budget phones right now can legitimately boast. Such a shame OnePlus is (likely) not thinking of giving the Nord 3 a truly global stage to shine on.

Are you ready to welcome yet another Nord-branded mid-ranger from OnePlus to the global smartphone market? No, we're not talking about the recently released (with little fanfare) N30 5G . And alas, we're probably not talking about a device officially headed to the US this time around.