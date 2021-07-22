OnePlus will let you disable throttling with OxygenOS 12

OnePlus will let you disable throttling with OxygenOS 120
You'll be able to disable performance throttling on the OnePlus 9 with OxygenOS 12
Speaking to Android Police ahead of the OnePlus Nord 2 announcement earlier today, OnePlus confirmed that its R&D team is currently working on an option that will let user turn on/off the so-called performance optimizations.
The feature will be present on all affected models and should roll out with one of the first builds of OxygenOS 12, which is based on Google’s Android 12 update and due to be released later this year.
For those of you that missed the story, the “optimized mode” found on the OnePlus 9 series effectively throttles the included chipset to reduce power consumption when certain apps are in use.
The feature was mainly intended for the Snapdragon 888, one of the fastest smartphone chipsets on the market, though it has since been confirmed that some degree of optimizations have been applied to the OnePlus Nord 2 and OnePlus 9R.
The OxygenOS 12 update will likely be made available to OnePlus 9 users first, followed by those using Nord smartphones. Future OnePlus smartphones should ship with the software toggle pre-installed.