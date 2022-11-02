OnePlus Cyber Monday deals: what to expect





OnePlus 10 Pro Cyber Monday deals expectations







OnePlus’ true flagship for 2022 is undoubtedly the



This might sound like a bad thing but it really is not. At least not for those on the lookout for sweet deals. The less successful a product is on release, the more likely it is to get a bigger discount down the line. Hence, users can expect a solid $300 off the typical retail price.



OnePlus 10T Cyber Monday deals expectations



The



This will be the 10T’s first Cyber Monday, so there is no way of predicting how low its price will drop. A couple of hundred bucks seems like a safe bet, however.



OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Cyber Monday deals recap





Smartphones have gotten really good nowadays. So good in fact that it often makes sense to buy an older smartphone, because gains across generations are getting ever more marginal. The



The device boasted all of the top-tier specs at the time and has aged incredibly well. Given that last year users could get it at a $269 discount, this year the device could be a full-blown bargain.



It should be noted that bundles are also a nice way to get more bang for your buck and in 2021 OnePlus offered exclusive discounts for users that also opted to purchase a pair of the OnePlus Buds Pro. These offers could very well be available once again.



However, sometimes, a flagship (even if over a year old) is just too much. This is where devices like the







Discounts on this particular phone were in the $130-210 range last year (the upper tier was reserved for bundle offers). Mobile carriers have been particularly generous with the OnePlus 9 (T-Mobile was even giving it out for free with the Magenta MAX plan). While you will not be getting the smartphone for free on Cyber Monday 2021, a discount of about $350 is not unlikely.



OnePlus 8T deals recap



Most of the tech community considers smartphones that are more than a couple of years old ancient history. But this is really not the case. The



Granted, you will not find the same top-notch performance on a 2020 smartphone, but if you do not intend to push your device to its limits, this should not be a major problem.



The price of the handsets has fallen considerably over the course of the last two years. This depreciation peaked last Black Friday, when OnePlus itself was offering the OnePlus 8T at a $400 discount. Thus, a price cut of between $300-450 is by no means unreasonable. Once again, a bundle could also be on the horizon as well.



9.0 OnePlus 8T The Good Fastest charging on a mainstream phone

Industry-leading display quality

Great value for the money

Impressively fast and smooth performance

First non-Google phone with Android 11

Dual SIM The Bad Camera still a bit behind the very best

No telephoto zoom lens

Tends to get warm with intense apps and games

No wireless charging

9.0 OnePlus 8T The Good Fastest charging on a mainstream phone
Industry-leading display quality
Great value for the money
Impressively fast and smooth performance
First non-Google phone with Android 11
Dual SIM The Bad Camera still a bit behind the very best
No telephoto zoom lens
Tends to get warm with intense apps and games
No wireless charging
No IP water protection rating





OnePlus Nord 5G deals recap





The best part about Cyber Monday is that expensive becomes cheap, while cheap - even cheaper. OnePlus offers a number of entry-level smartphones and the



Both of them saw discounts of about 10-20% of their original selling price. A price cut along these lines is to be expected.





Which OnePlus smartphone is right for me?







All of the aforementioned devices have their individual merits. Obviously, the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 10T come out on top spec-wise, as they embody the best of what the company has to offer in 2022.



Still, the OnePlus 9 and its “Pro” version remain great alternatives, if you are looking for a better ratio between price and performance. These handsets might be older, but this would hardly make a difference under most circumstances.







The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T build upon the same sentiment. They may have launched more than 2 years ago, but they still have gorgeous displays, speedy processors and sleek designs. If you want a smartphone that simply works, they will do the job better than most.



Lastly, OnePlus has some of the best entry-level smartphones around. Therefore, if you are on a budget, you will not be going wrong with either the OnePlus Nord N200 or Nord N20 5G.





Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy a OnePlus smartphone?



In short, if possible, yes. Under most circumstances, it would be a better idea to wait a month and get a very good deal on one of the aforementioned smartphones. Unless absolutely necessary, the best approach would be to put off the smartphone purchase for the end of November.





Can I get an unlocked OnePlus smartphone on Cyber Monday?



Once again, the short answer is “yes”. All devices bought from OnePlus’ official store, as well as those found on Amazon and other retailers are not locked to a particular carrier. Hence, most of the Cyber Monday deals will be for unlocked OnePlus smartphones



Admittedly, some carriers will be offering deals of their own. T-Mobile and Verizon are known for their sweet OnePlus deals, so if you do not mind being stuck with a particular carrier, they are well-worth taking a look at.





Where to find the best OnePlus deals on Cyber Monday?



Cyber Monday (and Black Friday before it) is a notoriously chaotic time of the year, so you’d be forgiven if you are a bit confused. Simply put, Amazon and Best Buy (alongside the aforementioned carriers) are the best retailers to watch out for. If you are looking to save a couple of hundred bucks, your best bet would be keeping an eye on them.



Alternatively, there is always the option to put your trust in PhoneArena. Our watch has already begun, and we will regularly be updating this article so you don’t have to spend your time scouring the internet. Odds are, if there is a sweet OnePlus Cyber Monday deal, it will be available here.