The affordable OnePlus Buds Z2 come with 'hybrid ANC' and impressive battery life

The affordable OnePlus Buds Z2 come with 'hybrid ANC' and impressive battery life0
That's obviously because we're looking at a strong contender not just for the title of best cheap wireless earbuds available in 2021, but the best true wireless earbuds money can buy period. Equipped with "hybrid ANC" technology, which OnePlus weirdly defines as "active noise reduction" rather than full-on noise cancellation, the Z2 are unlikely to prove quite as competent as Apple's AirPods Pro or Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro at drowning out your surroundings.
Still, any degree of active noise-fighting functionality undoubtedly marks a substantial improvement over the first-gen Buds Z while presumably closing the gap to the premium OnePlus Buds Pro, which can be had stateside in exchange for $150 a pair.
Those are AirPods and AirPods Pro-crushing numbers, mind you, not to mention they're perfectly aligned with what the OnePlus Buds Pro are capable of.
In fact, you can basically think of these bad boys as a "Pro Lite" model, with a slightly less stylish design, the same winning IP55 water and dust protection, same top-notch 11mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, Dolby Atmos support, blazing fast charging functionality, and triple microphone system. Now imagine if the Buds Z2 were to see daylight in the US at a recommended price of, say, $100. How unbelievably cool would that be?