OnePlus announces Summer Launch Event for July 16th: Nord 4, Buds 3 Pro, and Watch 2R expected

OnePlus Summer launch on July 16th



Products:

- OnePlus Nord 4 5G

- OnePlus Buds 3 Pro

- OnePlus Watch 2R



Thoughts? — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 2, 2024





One of the most intriguing hints from OnePlus is a metal teaser card with the message: "Some say it's impossible in the 5G era to make a smartphone with the strength, sophistication and enduring quality of metal. We say…Never Settle." This suggests that the device(s) to be revealed may sport a metal design, a rarity in today's 5G smartphones.





The company has also shared, via its Indian social media accounts, a teaser image with the word "Nord" in silver, hinting at the launch of the Nord 4. Last year's summer event also focused on Nord products, so this year's event could follow a similar pattern.