OnePlus announces Summer Launch Event for July 16th: Nord 4, Buds 3 Pro, and Watch 2R expected
Image credit — OnePlus
OnePlus is gearing up for a Summer Launch Event on July 16th in Milan, Italy, where the highly anticipated Nord 4 is expected to be unveiled. Alongside the Nord 4, rumors suggest that the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R may also make their debut.
One of the most intriguing hints from OnePlus is a metal teaser card with the message: "Some say it's impossible in the 5G era to make a smartphone with the strength, sophistication and enduring quality of metal. We say…Never Settle." This suggests that the device(s) to be revealed may sport a metal design, a rarity in today's 5G smartphones.
The company has also shared, via its Indian social media accounts, a teaser image with the word "Nord" in silver, hinting at the launch of the Nord 4. Last year's summer event also focused on Nord products, so this year's event could follow a similar pattern.
Although OnePlus hasn't confirmed any details, leaks suggest the Nord 4 might be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 3V. This model boasts a 6.74-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and impressive brightness levels. It is also rated IP65 for dust and water resistance. Under the hood, the Ace 3V is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also runs on Android 14.
In addition to the Nord 4, OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro and the OnePlus Watch 2R. The Buds 3 Pro are anticipated to be a new addition to OnePlus's line of true wireless earbuds, while the Watch 2R is likely to be a more affordable version of the OnePlus Watch 2. This watch will potentially have an aluminum alloy casing like its Chinese counterpart, but with slightly pared-down features.
OnePlus hasn't officially revealed the lineup for the July 16th event, however, the teasers and leaks point towards an exciting range of products. With the potential for a metal-clad smartphone, new earbuds, and a more affordable smartwatch, OnePlus fans have plenty to look forward to.
