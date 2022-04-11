 The OnePlus Ace appears on Geekbench sporting Dimesnity 8100 and 12GB of RAM - PhoneArena

Processors OnePlus

The OnePlus Ace appears on Geekbench sporting Dimesnity 8100 and 12GB of RAM

Iskra Petrova
By
The alleged OnePlus Ace appears on Geekbench sporting Dimesnity 8100 and 12GB of RAM
Okay, we know from recent rumors that OnePlus could be working on its next budget-friendly flagship phone, and recent info suggests it might be called OnePlus Ace. Now, the phone has reportedly appeared in Geekbench, possibly sporting the Dimensity 8100 chipset (via GSMArena). Let's look at what we have so far!

OnePlus Ace scores appear in Geekbench


It seems that the merger between OnePlus and Oppo is going to affect this yet-unannounced OnePlus midranger. Leakers refer to it as the OnePlus Ace, as a successor to an Oppo phone. On the Geekbench platform, the phone carries the OnePlus PGKM10 identifier, and its results are the following: 962 single-core and 3,819 multi-core points.


To put those numbers in perspective, the OnePlus Nord 2 scored 788 points in the single-core test and 2478 in the multi-core test. This pretty much means this next-gen mid-range OnePlus phone is scoring quite higher compared to the Nord 2. Put in simple terms, this basically means the Ace should perform better in tasks such as gaming, at least according to benchmarks.

The listing also shows that the device is sporting 12GB of RAM for smooth multitasking, and comes with Android 12. So far, the OnePlus Ace is expected to be officially unveiled sometime in July.

OnePlus Ace: what we know so far


Rumors have been scarce about the OnePlus Ace, but they are now starting to pile up, giving us more information as to what we should expect when the phone officially hits the shelves. Now, let's explore what we have heard so far about the phone.

Popular Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station was the first one to name the phone OnePlus Ace in a leak that revealed the possibility of the phone sporting the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chip. The leaker also stated that MediaTek's mid-range chip is going to be as fast as the 2021 flagship grade Snapdragon 888. This chip, for reference, is found in the Galaxy S21 series, as well as the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

The OnePlus Ace is expected to be a gaming-dedicated phone. The leaker also stated that he expects the phone to feature 150W fast charging and a textured back to appeal to gamers. In terms of its main camera, the leaker alleges it could be a 50MP Sony IMX 766 sensor with support for optical image stabilization (OIS) for cleared and crisper photos.

But that's not all on. Another leaker called WHYLAB (again on the Chinese social media website Weibo) corroborated Digital Chat Station's info on the name of the phone: OnePlus Ace, and tied it with the number we saw in the Geekbench listing above, OnePlus PGKM10. The leaker also stated the phone will sport a 6.7-inch OLED panel, a 4,500mAh battery cell with 150W fast charging support.

These specs sound familiar to the OnePlus Nord 3, that's why speculations center on the fact that the new Nord 3 could indeed be named OnePlus Ace. However, keep in mind that all this info is currently based on leaks and rumors, so it is always good to keep an open mind with those types of leaked stuff, as changes are always possible and even the most reputable leakers and analysts can be wrong sometimes.


And last but not least, WHYLAB has also recently shared the image above of what could the OnePlus Ace. The photo shows the phone with a case, but we can see the punch-hole selfie camera, positioned centrally, as well as the phone's flat display.

As we already mentioned above, the phone is rumored to be unveiled sometime in the month of July. When we know more about this phone, we will make sure to keep you informed, so stay tuned!

