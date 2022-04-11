The OnePlus Ace appears on Geekbench sporting Dimesnity 8100 and 12GB of RAM

OnePlus Ace scores appear in Geekbench





OnePlus Ace: what we know so far





These specs sound familiar to the OnePlus Nord 3, that's why speculations center on the fact that the new Nord 3 could indeed be named OnePlus Ace. However, keep in mind that all this info is currently based on leaks and rumors, so it is always good to keep an open mind with those types of leaked stuff, as changes are always possible and even the most reputable leakers and analysts can be wrong sometimes.







New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up