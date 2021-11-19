Notification Center

Android Deals OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 Pro sees its lowest price ever in a great Black Friday deal

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The OnePlus 9 Pro sees its lowest price ever in a great Black Friday deal
OnePlus is offering the 9 Pro at its lowest price ever. The company’s online store has slashed the price of the flagship by $270. This is a huge Black Friday discount, and you should hurry up before OnePlus pulls the plug on the deal.

OnePlus 9 Pro

$270 off (25%)
$799
$1069
Buy at OnePlus

There is also a combo bundle deal for the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus Buds Pro. The total price for those is now $320 off. Currently, the bundle deal is only available for the Pine Green OnePlus 9 Pro. The Buds Pro are available in both of their color options: Matte Black and Glossy White.

OnePlus 9 Pro

with a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro

$320 off (26%)
$899
$1218 99
Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus 9 Pro was released back in March. It has a great 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a nice 48MP quad-camera system. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, which is one of the fastest chips on the Android market. The chip is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This phone has a good battery life thanks to its large 4,500mAh battery. Check out our OnePlus 9 Pro review if you want more information on what the device is like in real life.

Other OnePlus phones have seen Black Friday discounts too. The OnePlus 9 is currently $80 off at the company’s online store. The OnePlus 8T has seen an even bigger discount of $250. If you want to check these and other OnePlus deals, go to our article for the best Black Friday OnePlus deals.

Related phones

OnePlus 9 Pro specs
OnePlus 9 Pro specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
7.0
$320off $899 Special OnePlus $270off $799 Special OnePlus Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11 OxygenOS UI

