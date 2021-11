The OnePlus 9 Pro sees its lowest price ever in a great Black Friday deal

The OnePlus 9 Pro was released back in March. It has a great 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display and a nice 48MP quad-camera system. It is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, which is one of the fastest chips on the Android market. The chip is coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This phone has a good battery life thanks to its large 4,500mAh battery. Check out our OnePlus 9 Pro review if you want more information on what the device is like in real life.Other OnePlus phones have seen Black Friday discounts too. The OnePlus 9 is currently $80 off at the company’s online store. The OnePlus 8T has seen an even bigger discount of $250. If you want to check these and other OnePlus deals, go to our article for the best Black Friday OnePlus deals