OnePlus continues the glass sandwich design philosophy with its latest models, which means you don’t want to drop the devices or leave them unprotected. That’s why we’re compiling a list of the best OnePlus 9 cases, so you can have peace of mind and enjoy your new OnePlus phones.

Best OnePlus 9 thin cases Spigen Liquid Air Armor OnePlus 9 Case









The Liquid Air Armor case offers great features and also an affordable price tag. It's really slim and lightweight (only 0.11 inches of added thickness) but also maintains a solid level of protection. The anti-slip textured surface provides fingerprint-resistance and grip comfort, while the patented Air Cushion technology takes care of accidental drops and falls. The price of this case is around $15, which is really unbeatable by other big case brands out there.





Olixar OnePlus 9 Soft Silicone Case

This case is custom-molded for the OnePlus 9, so you can enjoy a perfect and tight fit. It's very slim with a minimalistic design but offers ample protection as well. The anti-slip coating is very nice on the touch and there are cutouts for all the ports and buttons for an extra tactile feel. A raised bezel on the front and around the camera system on the back protects the phone from scratches and scuffs. There are two color options for this case - Pastel Pink and Midnight Navy. Pretty cool!









Best OnePlus 9 clear cases

OtterBox Symmetry Clear Series OnePlus 9 Case









If you want to show the color of your new OnePlus 9 phone, a clear case is a way to go. OtterBox is a well-known brand and you really can't go wrong with the Symmetry Series. Along with the thin, sleek, stylish, pocket-friendly, one-piece design, you get a silver-based antimicrobial coating that helps protect the exterior against many common bacteria and viruses. The drop protection is also present, thanks to the soft bumper-frame and raised beveled edges.



Spigen Ultra Hybrid Designed for OnePlus 9 Case









This hybrid case offers the best of both worlds - it features a hard polycarbonate back that's also transparent, coupled with a soft TPU frame. This design allows you to show your OnePlus 9 original design, while adding a good level of protection against drops. The raised bezels keep your screen and your camera system safe, and the case buttons are really nice and easy to press. You can get the this case in different colors for the frame, too.





Best OnePlus 9 rugged cases

Spigen Tough Armor OnePlus 9 Case









The Spigen Tough Armor cases are already a classic in the industry. This model features a tough polycarbonate exoskeleton, coupled with a soft TPU inner frame for maximum protection. Spigen has added a new foam technology to further refine and perfect its cases. It offers an extra layer of shock resistance, and when you factor in the patented Air Cushion technology that takes care of the vulnerable phone corners, you'll understand why this case is military certified against drops (MIL-STD 810G-516.6). It's not that expensive either!





ArmourDillo Oneplus 9 Protective Case

While you're waiting for the OtterBox Defender case to show up, there's a great alternative - this ArmourDillo protective case from Olixar. It features a two-layer protective design with a hard exoskeleton and a soft TPU elements, positioned at the most vital places to absorb the shock of potential drops. The textured design not only looks super-aggressive but also provides good grip, so the phone won't slip out of your hand. The ArmourDillo protective case comes with an integrated kickstand for additional comfort during those long Netflix sessions.









Best OnePlus 9 leather cases

Genuine Leather OnePlus 9 Wallet Case









Leather cases are still rare for the OnePlus 9 but if patience isn't one of you virtues, there are some models out there. Like this cowhide leather wallet case for your new OnePlus 9 gem. Granted, it comes from a Far East brand with zero history in making cases but it features high-quality natural grain leather, a kickstand feature, compartments for your cards (protected against RFID scans thanks to the RFID shielding material), and you also get a 30-day money-back guarantee and 12 month warranty, so not so big of a risk.





AIORIA Oneplus 9 PU Leather Cover









You can go for the leather look but with an eco-twist. This case features PU leather - a man-made product that looks like the real thing. There are two main advantages to this - first, no animals have been hurt in the process of making this case, and second - it's really affordable. The case is very slim and looks classy. The red color option is our favorite one.





Best One Plus 9 stylish cases

Caseology Parallax OnePlus 9 Case









Until your Kate Spades and Paris Hilton cases pop-up, the Parallax series is your best bet. This case model is a classic and for a good reason. It features clean lines and tangible geometry with a refreshing tactile pattern on the back. Protection is not left behind - the double layered bumper and flexible patterned body are made from military grade materials and drop-test certified. The gray option is particularly stylish, we haven's seen many cases sporting this color.



