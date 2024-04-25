OnePlus 8 series reaches end of support as its last update is rolling out

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

OnePlus has started to roll out the last security update for its OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones, wrapping up their support phase. These models, launched back in April 2020, were promised four years of security updates and three major Android OS upgrades, and OnePlus has stuck to its word.

The latest update, OxygenOS 13.1.0.587, packs the April 2024 Android security patch and is currently making its way to users in India. OnePlus plans to extend this update to other regions soon. The primary goal of this update is to improve system security and stability. Along with details about the update, OnePlus shared in a statement:

As you might have been aware, with the release of OxygenOS 13.1.0.587, we’ve officially fulfilled our lifecycle maintenance promise for the OnePlus 8/8Pro. It was quite a memorable journey and we’d love to extend our sincere gratitude to all of you for the tremendous support along the way. During the last four years, we’ve come a long way together hand-in-hand.

When a smartphone stops receiving updates, it becomes more vulnerable to attacks and security breaches. So, if you are still holding onto a OnePlus 8, it might be a good idea to think about upgrading to a newer generation for enhanced security and peace of mind.

Consider the OnePlus 12, for instance. It is a recent release with a solid camera, great performance and outstanding battery life, not to mention fast charging. However, it is not without its drawbacks.

 
While OnePlus pledges four years of major OS upgrades, which is commendable, competitors in the face of Galaxy S24 or Pixel 8 are raising the bar by offering up to 7 years of both major OS upgrades and security patches, leaving the OnePlus 12 behind in terms of longevity and support.

You might also consider waiting for the next generation OnePlus 13, as rumors about it are already circulating around. And if you are indeed considering an upgrade, don't forget to check out our list of the best Android phones for more options.

Yet, if you are not ready to part ways with your beloved OnePlus 8, you might want to check out what steps you can take to protect your device once its official support period has ended.
