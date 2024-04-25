Up Next:
The OnePlus 13 could rock that big 6.8-inch display and a new fingerprint sensor, according to rumor
*Header image: the OnePlus 12
It's still a bit early to talk about the OnePlus 13 (the OnePlus 12 is still just a few months old); however, leaks are starting to show up on the internet. Recently we heard about a micro-curved display, and now, the display picture is getting fuller with info coming from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station on Chinese social media website Weibo.
OnePlus 13 will reportedly retain the 6.8-inch display
With the OnePlus 12, OnePlus decided to go for a bigger display and upgraded the phone from the OnePlus 11's 6.7-inch panel to a 6.82-inch panel. Now the rumor says that the OnePlus 13 will be also made with this relatively big display.
According to the leak, OnePlus is currently testing the OnePlus 13 with a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO display. The leaker also corroborates another recent rumor about a "micro-curved screen", which is probably to make the phone more comfortable to hold.
Many Chinese brands have now adopted the micro-curved screen, including the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The difference between micro-curved screens and traditional curved screens is that micro-curved have a very subtle curve on all four sides. This reduces accidental touches, which could be an issue with phones with significantly curved screens.
The leaker also confirms a "revamped camera" design, but he doesn't give much information about that. On top of that, the company is reportedly evaluating an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for the phone (still in question, depends on whether the scanner passes the testing phase). The OnePlus 12 has an optical scanner, which is not as reliable and secure as an ultrasonic scanner. It's still fast, though.
Recommended Stories
If these rumors are to be believed, they start painting a favorable picture of the OnePlus 13, at least in my opinion. I'm a fan of big phone displays and I rarely use a phone one-handed anymore anyway. Plus, the slightly curved screen could make it more comfortable. Of course, as I already mentioned it's a bit early to trust these rumors 100%, so keep that in mind.
Things that are NOT allowed: