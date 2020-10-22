Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Accessories Android Deals OnePlus Audio 5G

Awesome new deal bundles the discounted OnePlus 8 Pro 5G with two coveted accessories

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 22, 2020, 4:16 PM
Awesome new deal bundles the discounted OnePlus 8 Pro 5G with two coveted accessories
Unlike last year, when it released vastly different 7T and 7T Pro models, OnePlus decided to unveil a single main 8T variant last week (T-Mobile-exclusive 8T+ flavor notwithstanding), as the company essentially argued the 8 Pro is simply too good to be upgraded at the moment.

While there's definitely some truth to that argument, as proven by our glowing review of the 6.78-inch powerhouse back in May, it's also undoubtedly true that the hot new OnePlus 8T offers most of the same features as the 8 Pro at a considerably lower price point.

Then again, OnePlus 8 Pro 5G deals haven't been as hard to come by as one would imagine in the last couple of months, and the manufacturer's latest special offer might be the best yet. Although the ultra-high-end phone has gone down from its $999 list price to $899 in a 256GB storage configuration before, you can now also get a couple of awesome gifts in addition to that outright $100 discount.


We're talking about a free pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, normally worth 50 bucks and currently available for $30 on their own, as well as a complimentary Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger, which typically costs $69.95 by itself and is almost never marked down. As the name suggests, the wireless charging stand can deliver a whopping 30 watts of power to the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, getting the handset's massive 4,510mAh battery from 0 to 50 percent capacity in less than half an hour.

Of course, pretty much everything about the 5G-capable OnePlus 8 Pro is massive... apart from its reasonably thin 8.5mm profile. The aforementioned 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room is paired with no less than 12 gigs of memory at $899, while the stunning Fluid AMOLED display comes with an impressive resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities.

Then you have a quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 48MP primary snapper, 8MP telephoto lens, 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and 5MP color filter sensor, not to mention a very powerful Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood. 

In case you're wondering, no, the entry-level 128GB storage variant is not in stock at the time of this writing. On the bright side, the 256 gig configuration is available for 24-hour delivery right now in both Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue color options.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 4 Reviews
$870 amazon $899 OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Display 6.8 inches 3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest deals

Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
The crazy cheap OnePlus Buds are even cheaper than ever before
Popular stories
Apple's new iPad Air is available at a cool discount while still on pre-order
Popular stories
Apple's classic iPad Pro 10.5 is on sale at a crazy low price in brand-new condition
Popular stories
Amazon has a bunch of Apple Watch Series 6 models on sale at surprisingly decent discounts
Popular stories
Amazon Prime members can now get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cheaper than ever

Popular stories

Popular stories
Pre-order demand for iPhone 12 Pro forces changes in delivery schedule; one color is the hottest
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max colors: all the available colors and which color should you get?
Popular stories
Check out these new US 5G and 4G LTE speed tests to see how fast your city really is
Popular stories
First iPhone 12 teardown confirms smaller battery, flaunts the ingenious MagSafe coil
Popular stories
Verizon's new transaction widens its lead over T-Mobile
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leaks in full with new camera bump, flat display

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless