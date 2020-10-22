Awesome new deal bundles the discounted OnePlus 8 Pro 5G with two coveted accessories









Then again, OnePlus 8 Pro 5G deals haven't been as hard to come by as one would imagine in the last couple of months , and the manufacturer's latest special offer might be the best yet. Although the ultra-high-end phone has gone down from its $999 list price to $899 in a 256GB storage configuration before, you can now also get a couple of awesome gifts in addition to that outright $100 discount.













Of course, pretty much everything about the 5G-capable OnePlus 8 Pro is massive... apart from its reasonably thin 8.5mm profile. The aforementioned 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room is paired with no less than 12 gigs of memory at $899, while the stunning Fluid AMOLED display comes with an impressive resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities.





Then you have a quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 48MP primary snapper, 8MP telephoto lens, 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and 5MP color filter sensor, not to mention a very powerful Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood.





In case you're wondering, no, the entry-level 128GB storage variant is not in stock at the time of this writing. On the bright side, the 256 gig configuration is available for 24-hour delivery right now in both Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue color options.



