Awesome new deal bundles the discounted OnePlus 8 Pro 5G with two coveted accessories
We're talking about a free pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, normally worth 50 bucks and currently available for $30 on their own, as well as a complimentary Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger, which typically costs $69.95 by itself and is almost never marked down. As the name suggests, the wireless charging stand can deliver a whopping 30 watts of power to the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G, getting the handset's massive 4,510mAh battery from 0 to 50 percent capacity in less than half an hour.
Of course, pretty much everything about the 5G-capable OnePlus 8 Pro is massive... apart from its reasonably thin 8.5mm profile. The aforementioned 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room is paired with no less than 12 gigs of memory at $899, while the stunning Fluid AMOLED display comes with an impressive resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate capabilities.
Then you have a quad rear-facing camera system consisting of a 48MP primary snapper, 8MP telephoto lens, 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and 5MP color filter sensor, not to mention a very powerful Snapdragon 865 processor under the hood.
In case you're wondering, no, the entry-level 128GB storage variant is not in stock at the time of this writing. On the bright side, the 256 gig configuration is available for 24-hour delivery right now in both Onyx Black and Ultramarine Blue color options.