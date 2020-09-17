Take a look at this one-of-a-kind OnePlus 7T Special Edition
The OnePlus 7T Special Edition in Champagne White
Dubbed the OnePlus 7T Special Edition and set to be unveiled in China later today (via GizmoChina), the smartphone in question is a one-of-a-kind model that wears a gorgeous new Champagne White colorway.
Other than the different color, though, the OnePlus 7T Special Edition is identical to the regular model. That means the eventual owner will have access to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and 8GB of RAM as standard.
The storage count hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’ll likely be the 256GB model rather than the 128GB variant that OnePlus also manufactures. All of this is coupled with a notched 6.5-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display and Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 straight out of the box.
Completing the package is a versatile triple-camera system on the back. It includes the same 48-megapixel primary sensor as the newer OnePlus 8, a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto zoom camera, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.
