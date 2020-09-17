Take a look at this one-of-a-kind OnePlus 7T Special Edition

The OnePlus 7T Special Edition in Champagne White

Dubbed the OnePlus 7T Special Edition and set to be unveiled in China later today (via), the smartphone in question is a one-of-a-kind model that wears a gorgeous new Champagne White colorway.The device will reportedly be unboxed live on air via Chinese social media platform Bilibili and later given away to a OnePlus fan. There’s no word on the selection process for the winner.Other than the different color, though, the OnePlus 7T Special Edition is identical to the regular model. That means the eventual owner will have access to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and 8GB of RAM as standard.