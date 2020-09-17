Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Android OnePlus

Take a look at this one-of-a-kind OnePlus 7T Special Edition

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 17, 2020, 9:02 AM
Take a look at this one-of-a-kind OnePlus 7T Special Edition
The OnePlus 7T is almost twelve months old at this stage and attention has recently turned to its successor – the OnePlus 8T. But the company itself hasn’t forgotten about the 2019 flagship and has now announced a special edition model.

The OnePlus 7T Special Edition in Champagne White


Dubbed the OnePlus 7T Special Edition and set to be unveiled in China later today (via GizmoChina), the smartphone in question is a one-of-a-kind model that wears a gorgeous new Champagne White colorway.

The device will reportedly be unboxed live on air via Chinese social media platform Bilibili and later given away to a OnePlus fan. There’s no word on the selection process for the winner.

Other than the different color, though, the OnePlus 7T Special Edition is identical to the regular model. That means the eventual owner will have access to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and 8GB of RAM as standard.


The storage count hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it’ll likely be the 256GB model rather than the 128GB variant that OnePlus also manufactures. All of this is coupled with a notched 6.5-inch 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display and Android 10 with OxygenOS 10 straight out of the box.

Completing the package is a versatile triple-camera system on the back. It includes the same 48-megapixel primary sensor as the newer OnePlus 8, a 12-megapixel 2x telephoto zoom camera, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

7T
OnePlus 7T

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
$450 $787
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    OxygenOS UI

