OnePlus 15 is officially getting a mighty camera that’s worth your attention
OnePlus can’t stop teasing it’s new flagship even days before its premiere.
Less than a week before the official Chinese launch of the OnePlus 15, the company can’t stop teasing the new device. In one of its final teasers, the company has revealed a lot more about the upcoming device’s cameras.
Adding to the already long list of confirmed details about the OnePlus 15, the company has confirmed (source in Chinese) that the device will feature the Lumo image processing system developed by Oppo. That will end the five-year collaboration with Hasselblad, which began with the OnePlus 9 and finished with last year’s OnePlus 13.
Yesterday, OnePlus revealed it’ll introduce a new cooling system called Glacier, which is supposed to dissipate heat twice as fast as other systems. That system should help improve the performance and let gamers enjoy a vastly improved experience while playing.
Adding to that focus on gaming, the OnePlus 15 will feature a 165 Hz refresh rate display and a new G2 gaming network chip for improved connectivity. The device will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and backed by 12 GB RAM, turning it into a major challenger in the flagship market.
What’s making the OnePlus 15 an even bigger threat to the likes of the iPhone 17 Pro and the upcoming Galaxy S26 series is its battery. Packing a 7,300 mAh battery with up to 120W wired and 50W wireless charging puts Apple and Samsung to shame, as neither offers anything even remotely close to those numbers.
The OnePlus 15 will debut in China next week, but its global launch is expected to follow much earlier than usual. Rumor has it that the global premiere will be in November, and the phone may be cheaper than its predecessor.
I know it may sound too good to be true, but I’m still very intrigued by the OnePlus 15. Even without a price cut, that’s a mighty device, which could disrupt Apple and Samsung’s hegemony of the premium market, and I’ll gladly take a front-row seat for that show.
OnePlus 15 will rock a triple 50MP camera with 3.5x optical zoom
OnePlus also confirmed that the new device will feature a 50MP triple camera setup on the back. One of the cameras will be a periscope telephoto shooter with an 85 mm equivalent lens, offering 3.5x optical zoom. As for the main camera, it’ll be capable of shooting 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video.
All-around upgrades
The OnePlus 15 will come in three colors. | Image credit – OnePlus
Is this the flagship killer of 2025?
