First look at OnePlus 13T camera specs and photo samples: here's to the 4x lossless zoom!
April 24 is around the corner: that's when the official unveiling of the much-awaited OnePlus 13T will be held. It's less than ten days until we get to see what this "small screen big devil", as some call it, will be all about.
We already know a great deal about this compact flagship and now, it's time to learn a few things about its cameras, too.
The post says the phone will utilize:
Probably, the main camera will utilize the Sony IMX906 camera sensor.
Since this is all specs and numbers, let's take a look at the sample photos OnePlus shared and that are allegedly made with the 13T newcomer:
Of course, these are promotional shots, and they've been taken by professionals in the best possible light conditions. However, they do look stunning and the 13T is shaping out to be a great options for those who love to take pictures with their phones.
Putting its cameras aside, the upcoming OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be a serious flagship contender, especially when it comes to raw performance. A recent Geekbench listing confirms that the device is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with an impressive 16 GB of RAM – a configuration that outpaces even top-tier rivals like the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra in memory capacity.
Oh, and it should have a massive 6,200 mAh capacity battery as a cherry on top.
Again, the official unveiling will take place on April 25 – that's the Chinese premiere. So far, there is no confirmation that this potential hit will make it to international markets, but let's keep our fingers crossed.
The official OnePlus account on Weibo (a large Chinese social media platform) has officially confirmed that the 13T model will come with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a main (standard wide) camera and a telephoto unit. Notably, there is no dedicated ultra-wide snapper. To me, this makes perfect sense, as I use the ultra-wide unit on my phone way less than the telephoto cameras.
- 50 MP sensor for the main camera
- 50 MP 2x optical telephoto camera (with 4x lossless zoom)
- Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition flagship ISP (Image Signal Processor)
- Oppo's latest flagship imaging algorithm (not a typo: OnePlus and Oppo are joined at the hip)
Image credit – OnePlus
On Geekbench, the 13T posted scores of 2,900 in single-core and 8,934 in multi-core tests. While slightly behind the Galaxy S25 Ultra in both categories, it outperformed the iPhone 16 Pro Max in multi-core performance. The phone is also equipped with the powerful Adreno 830 GPU and will ship with Android 15. These early results suggest the OnePlus 13T will deliver smooth, top-level performance across demanding apps, games, and multitasking – firmly placing it among the most powerful Android phones expected this year.
