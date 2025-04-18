Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

First look at OnePlus 13T camera specs and photo samples: here's to the 4x lossless zoom!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Camera OnePlus
Several OnePlus 13T phones on a white background.
April 24 is around the corner: that's when the official unveiling of the much-awaited OnePlus 13T will be held. It's less than ten days until we get to see what this "small screen big devil", as some call it, will be all about.

We already know a great deal about this compact flagship and now, it's time to learn a few things about its cameras, too.

The official OnePlus account on Weibo (a large Chinese social media platform) has officially confirmed that the 13T model will come with a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a main (standard wide) camera and a telephoto unit. Notably, there is no dedicated ultra-wide snapper. To me, this makes perfect sense, as I use the ultra-wide unit on my phone way less than the telephoto cameras.

The post says the phone will utilize:

  • 50 MP sensor for the main camera
  • 50 MP 2x optical telephoto camera (with 4x lossless zoom)
  • Snapdragon 8 Extreme Edition flagship ISP (Image Signal Processor)
  • Oppo's latest flagship imaging algorithm (not a typo: OnePlus and Oppo are joined at the hip)

Probably, the main camera will utilize the Sony IMX906 camera sensor.

Since this is all specs and numbers, let's take a look at the sample photos OnePlus shared and that are allegedly made with the 13T newcomer:

Image credit – OnePlus

Of course, these are promotional shots, and they've been taken by professionals in the best possible light conditions. However, they do look stunning and the 13T is shaping out to be a great options for those who love to take pictures with their phones.

Putting its cameras aside, the upcoming OnePlus 13T is shaping up to be a serious flagship contender, especially when it comes to raw performance. A recent Geekbench listing confirms that the device is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with an impressive 16 GB of RAM – a configuration that outpaces even top-tier rivals like the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra in memory capacity.

On Geekbench, the 13T posted scores of 2,900 in single-core and 8,934 in multi-core tests. While slightly behind the Galaxy S25 Ultra in both categories, it outperformed the iPhone 16 Pro Max in multi-core performance. The phone is also equipped with the powerful Adreno 830 GPU and will ship with Android 15. These early results suggest the OnePlus 13T will deliver smooth, top-level performance across demanding apps, games, and multitasking – firmly placing it among the most powerful Android phones expected this year.

Oh, and it should have a massive 6,200 mAh capacity battery as a cherry on top.

Again, the official unveiling will take place on April 25 – that's the Chinese premiere. So far, there is no confirmation that this potential hit will make it to international markets, but let's keep our fingers crossed.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years

Latest News

Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless