Save up to $150 on the OnePlus 13R with this generous official store offer

The OnePlus 13R may technically be a mid-range phone , but it packs a punch. Powered by the high-end



Meanwhile, its 50MP main snapper and 50MP telephoto lens will let you capture stunning photos. However, since we're talking about cameras on a mid-range phone , don't expect the results to match the



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy On top of all that, the OnePlus 13R also impresses with its display. Its stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED screen boasts a 2800 x 1260 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering crisp visuals and vibrant colors. This lets you enjoy YouTube videos and movies on the go in high quality.



So, yeah! The OnePlus 13R is definitely worth getting if you want a powerful, flagship-ish phone at a bargain price. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!

If you're looking for a great deal on one of the best mid-range phones on the market, you've found what you've been searching for.During our hunt for unmissable offers today, we stumbled upon a sweet promo on the OnePlus 13R at the official OnePlus store that lets you save up to $150 on this beauty. By entering the code "HOTSUMMER" at checkout, you can slash $100 off this midranger's price. And if you have an old phone lying around somewhere, you can trade it in with OnePlus for extra savings of up to $50.