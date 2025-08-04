Save up to $150 on the OnePlus 13R with this generous official store offer

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

A close-up of the OnePlus 13R.
If you're looking for a great deal on one of the best mid-range phones on the market, you've found what you've been searching for.

During our hunt for unmissable offers today, we stumbled upon a sweet promo on the OnePlus 13R at the official OnePlus store that lets you save up to $150 on this beauty. By entering the code "HOTSUMMER" at checkout, you can slash $100 off this midranger's price. And if you have an old phone lying around somewhere, you can trade it in with OnePlus for extra savings of up to $50.

OnePlus 13R: Save up to $150 at the official store!

$449 99
$599 99
$150 off (25%)
The OnePlus 13R may technically be a mid-range phone, but it offers flagship-level performance. It also has a gorgeous display and capable cameras.
Buy at OnePlus


The OnePlus 13R may technically be a mid-range phone, but it packs a punch. Powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and backed by 12GB of RAM, it delivers flagship-level performance. So, it can run demanding apps and heavy games without breaking a sweat.

Meanwhile, its 50MP main snapper and 50MP telephoto lens will let you capture stunning photos. However, since we're talking about cameras on a mid-range phone, don't expect the results to match the best camera phones on the market. The units also aren't as capable at night as they are in well-lit conditions, but for a phone that could be yours for as little as $449.99, we believe their performance is outstanding for the price.

On top of all that, the OnePlus 13R also impresses with its display. Its stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED screen boasts a 2800 x 1260 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering crisp visuals and vibrant colors. This lets you enjoy YouTube videos and movies on the go in high quality.

So, yeah! The OnePlus 13R is definitely worth getting if you want a powerful, flagship-ish phone at a bargain price. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!

