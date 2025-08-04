Save up to $150 on the OnePlus 13R with this generous official store offer
The phone is an absolute bargain, so don't wait around—save with this deal now!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're looking for a great deal on one of the best mid-range phones on the market, you've found what you've been searching for.
During our hunt for unmissable offers today, we stumbled upon a sweet promo on the OnePlus 13R at the official OnePlus store that lets you save up to $150 on this beauty. By entering the code "HOTSUMMER" at checkout, you can slash $100 off this midranger's price. And if you have an old phone lying around somewhere, you can trade it in with OnePlus for extra savings of up to $50.
The OnePlus 13R may technically be a mid-range phone, but it packs a punch. Powered by the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and backed by 12GB of RAM, it delivers flagship-level performance. So, it can run demanding apps and heavy games without breaking a sweat.
Meanwhile, its 50MP main snapper and 50MP telephoto lens will let you capture stunning photos. However, since we're talking about cameras on a mid-range phone, don't expect the results to match the best camera phones on the market. The units also aren't as capable at night as they are in well-lit conditions, but for a phone that could be yours for as little as $449.99, we believe their performance is outstanding for the price.
So, yeah! The OnePlus 13R is definitely worth getting if you want a powerful, flagship-ish phone at a bargain price. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
On top of all that, the OnePlus 13R also impresses with its display. Its stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED screen boasts a 2800 x 1260 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering crisp visuals and vibrant colors. This lets you enjoy YouTube videos and movies on the go in high quality.
