OnePlus 13 teaser video drops ahead of global release
OnePlus unveiled its newest flagship, the OnePlus 13, in China back in October and now it's prepping for a global launch. We might see it hit international markets as early as January – possibly alongside Samsung's Galaxy S25 series – and OnePlus is already building excitement by dropping teasers for its global fans.
The company has dropped a fresh video to drum up excitement for its latest flagship. Titled "The Next Chapter of OnePlus Smartphones," the clip gives a sneak peek at the upcoming device. Sadly, it skips over the global launch date, though, as I mentioned, it's expected to make its debut next month.
The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. Its peak brightness hits an impressive 4,500 nits, so even the sunniest days won't be a problem when using this screen.
Inside, OnePlus has packed a sizable 6,000 mAh battery into the OnePlus 13. It supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging via the company's custom air-cooled charger.
Lastly, OnePlus ships its phones with Oxygen OS (or ColorOS in China) – a sleek, light version of Android, which brings some handy features and customization options.
The flagship is on its way
Video credit – OnePlus
The OnePlus 13's specs are nothing short of impressive and I have a feeling this could be the Android phone that everyone else might struggle to top this year. OnePlus is keeping its partnership with Hasselblad alive, and the result is a triple-camera setup fine-tuned by photography pros to deliver outstanding results. On the back, you'll find:
- A 50 MP Sony LYT-808 main camera
- A 50 MP ultrawide camera
- A 50 MP Sony LYT-600 periscope zoom camera with 3x optical zoom
Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, already dominating benchmarks and giving Apple a reason to worry. The phone will come in several memory configurations, but rumors point out that not all of them will be available globally. A recent leak suggests the global version will only feature the 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB options, while the 24GB/1TB model will be exclusive to China.
So, as you can see, the OnePlus 13 is clearly gunning for the Android crown. With top-tier specs across the board, it's shaping up to be a strong contender for the best smartphone of 2025. Now that it's going global, it's definitely one to watch if you're in the market for an Android flagship.
Things that are NOT allowed: