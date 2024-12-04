Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

OnePlus 13 teaser video drops ahead of global release

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
Three OnePlus 13 smartphones in different colors: white, black, blue.
OnePlus unveiled its newest flagship, the OnePlus 13, in China back in October and now it's prepping for a global launch. We might see it hit international markets as early as January – possibly alongside Samsung's Galaxy S25 series – and OnePlus is already building excitement by dropping teasers for its global fans.

The flagship is on its way


The company has dropped a fresh video to drum up excitement for its latest flagship. Titled "The Next Chapter of OnePlus Smartphones," the clip gives a sneak peek at the upcoming device. Sadly, it skips over the global launch date, though, as I mentioned, it's expected to make its debut next month.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – OnePlus

The OnePlus 13's specs are nothing short of impressive and I have a feeling this could be the Android phone that everyone else might struggle to top this year. OnePlus is keeping its partnership with Hasselblad alive, and the result is a triple-camera setup fine-tuned by photography pros to deliver outstanding results. On the back, you'll find:

  • A 50 MP Sony LYT-808 main camera
  • A 50 MP ultrawide camera
  • A 50 MP Sony LYT-600 periscope zoom camera with 3x optical zoom

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. Its peak brightness hits an impressive 4,500 nits, so even the sunniest days won't be a problem when using this screen.

Inside, OnePlus has packed a sizable 6,000 mAh battery into the OnePlus 13. It supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging via the company's custom air-cooled charger.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 13 packs the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, already dominating benchmarks and giving Apple a reason to worry. The phone will come in several memory configurations, but rumors point out that not all of them will be available globally. A recent leak suggests the global version will only feature the 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB options, while the 24GB/1TB model will be exclusive to China.

Recommended Stories
Lastly, OnePlus ships its phones with Oxygen OS (or ColorOS in China) – a sleek, light version of Android, which brings some handy features and customization options.

So, as you can see, the OnePlus 13 is clearly gunning for the Android crown. With top-tier specs across the board, it's shaping up to be a strong contender for the best smartphone of 2025. Now that it's going global, it's definitely one to watch if you're in the market for an Android flagship.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season
T-Mobile and AT&T's hypocrisy come to fore during the holiday shopping season

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless