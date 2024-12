OnePlus 13 teaser video drops ahead of global release

Video credit – OnePlus





The's specs are nothing short of impressive and I have a feeling this could be the Android phone that everyone else might struggle to top this year. OnePlus is keeping its partnership with Hasselblad alive, and the result is a triple-camera setup fine-tuned by photography pros to deliver outstanding results. On the back, you'll find:Thefeatures a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz. Its peak brightness hits an impressive 4,500 nits, so even the sunniest days won't be a problem when using this screen.Inside, OnePlus has packed a sizable 6,000 mAh battery into the. It supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging via the company's custom air-cooled charger.Under the hood, thepacks the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, already dominating benchmarks and giving Apple a reason to worry. The phone will come in several memory configurations, but rumors point out that not all of them will be available globally. A recent leak suggests the global version will only feature the 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB options, while the 24GB/1TB model will be exclusive to China.Lastly, OnePlus ships its phones with Oxygen OS (or ColorOS in China) – a sleek, light version of Android, which brings some handy features and customization options.So, as you can see, theis clearly gunning for the Android crown. With top-tier specs across the board, it's shaping up to be a strong contender for the best smartphone of 2025. Now that it's going global, it's definitely one to watch if you're in the market for an Android flagship.