OnePlus Ace 5 (aka OnePlus 13R) shows up in official pictures
OnePlus is expected to introduce a new flagship this month, the Ace 5. Just like the previous models, the Ace 5 will be exclusively available in China. The global version of the Ace 5 is likely to be called OnePlus 13R and will be launched sometime in January.
While the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus 13R are supposed to be the same phone, but for different markets, they will actually feature different specs. However, they should be similar when it comes to design, which is why the most recent pictures published on Weibo by a OnePlus official are important for everyone, not just fans in China.
Based on previous rumors, the OnePlus Ace 5 will feature a 1.5K flat display with 120 Hz refresh rate, which is also confirmed by these pictures. Akso, the phone is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a huge 6,200 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.
The Ace 5 is likely to come with a triple camera setup that consists of 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro cameras. Also, the phone is expected to feature an embedded optical fingerprint sensor and runs on OxygenOS 15-based on Android 15.
The configuration of the OnePlus 13R remains a mystery for the moment, but the Chinese company is expected to make some changes to the specs sheet, so it’s not going to be the same as the Ace 5. Besides that, the OnePlus 13R will be more expensive than the OnePlus Ace 5.
While the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus 13R are supposed to be the same phone, but for different markets, they will actually feature different specs. However, they should be similar when it comes to design, which is why the most recent pictures published on Weibo by a OnePlus official are important for everyone, not just fans in China.
A couple of pictures showing the OnePlus Ace 5 front side recently popped up on Weibo. OnePlus’ exec claims the upcoming flagship features slim bezels and a metal frame, traits that are quite visible in the pictures.
Based on previous rumors, the OnePlus Ace 5 will feature a 1.5K flat display with 120 Hz refresh rate, which is also confirmed by these pictures. Akso, the phone is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a huge 6,200 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.
OnePlus Ace 5 | Image credits: OnePlus via Weibo
The Ace 5 is likely to come with a triple camera setup that consists of 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro cameras. Also, the phone is expected to feature an embedded optical fingerprint sensor and runs on OxygenOS 15-based on Android 15.
Along with the Ace 5, OnePlus is rumored to introduce a beefed-up Pro version, which features a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset but a smaller 6.31-inch display.
The configuration of the OnePlus 13R remains a mystery for the moment, but the Chinese company is expected to make some changes to the specs sheet, so it’s not going to be the same as the Ace 5. Besides that, the OnePlus 13R will be more expensive than the OnePlus Ace 5.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: