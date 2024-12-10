Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

OnePlus
OnePlus Ace 5
OnePlus is expected to introduce a new flagship this month, the Ace 5. Just like the previous models, the Ace 5 will be exclusively available in China. The global version of the Ace 5 is likely to be called OnePlus 13R and will be launched sometime in January.

While the OnePlus Ace 5 and OnePlus 13R are supposed to be the same phone, but for different markets, they will actually feature different specs. However, they should be similar when it comes to design, which is why the most recent pictures published on Weibo by a OnePlus official are important for everyone, not just fans in China.

A couple of pictures showing the OnePlus Ace 5 front side recently popped up on Weibo. OnePlus’ exec claims the upcoming flagship features slim bezels and a metal frame, traits that are quite visible in the pictures.

Based on previous rumors, the OnePlus Ace 5 will feature a 1.5K flat display with 120 Hz refresh rate, which is also confirmed by these pictures. Akso, the phone is said to pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a huge 6,200 mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.

OnePlus Ace 5 (aka OnePlus 13R) shows up in official pictures
OnePlus Ace 5 | Image credits: OnePlus via Weibo

The Ace 5 is likely to come with a triple camera setup that consists of 50 MP main, 8 MP ultra-wide, and 2 MP macro cameras. Also, the phone is expected to feature an embedded optical fingerprint sensor and runs on OxygenOS 15-based on Android 15.

Along with the Ace 5, OnePlus is rumored to introduce a beefed-up Pro version, which features a better Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset but a smaller 6.31-inch display.

The configuration of the OnePlus 13R remains a mystery for the moment, but the Chinese company is expected to make some changes to the specs sheet, so it’s not going to be the same as the Ace 5. Besides that, the OnePlus 13R will be more expensive than the OnePlus Ace 5.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

