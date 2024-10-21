Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date





Because this is OnePlus we're talking about here, today's "teaser" video doesn't just confirm the October 31 date and 4 pm (local) time of the company's next flagship announcement, but the handset's actual design as well.





OnePlus 13 That's right, we essentially get to see the unreleasedin all its glory today, with a design that very strongly resembles that of last year's OnePlus 12 , but that's somehow still different enough to give the new phone a strong sense of personality and originality.









The rear-facing cameras, for instance, might seem totally unchanged at first glance, but if you look closely, you'll undoubtedly notice that the way they're connected to the phone's frame is revised... arguably for the better. The edges are overall sharper and flatter (which also looks like a positive change), and perhaps most notably, the back panel finish switches from matte to textured glass and... faux leather.





Yes, it appears that some of the most recent OnePlus 13 rumors were (at least partially) correct, with its color options including white, black, and a dark blue of sorts instead of green. And yes, the latter model seems to follow Motorola's vegan leather trend of the last few years, approaching the material in a slightly subtler fashion however.





All in all, we're clearly looking at a distinctive Android super-flagship virtually guaranteed to take the world's largest smartphone market by storm very soon, with many other markets to follow... at some point in late 2024 or early 2025.

In case you're wondering, yes, I do believe there's a chance this bad boy could go on sale in the US, Europe, and India by Christmas. That would obviously be an unprecedented and highly unorthodox move on the company's part, but given that the OnePlus 12 was unveiled in China in December 2023 and globally expanded the next month, a OnePlus 13 Western release in late November or early December is clearly not to be ruled out.





After all, it would certainly be a shame to keep the world waiting two or three more months for a super-phone expected to offer the following super-specs:



6.8-inch AMOLED display with 3168 x 1440 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and up to 5000 nits brightness;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Snapdragon 8 Elite processor;

Up to 24GB RAM;

Up to 1TB storage space;

6,000mAh battery;

100W wired charging support;

50W wireless charging technology;

50 + 50 + 50MP triple rear-facing camera system;

50MP front-facing camera.

