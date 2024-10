More details on the OnePlus 13 screen surface ahead of launch

OnePlus 12 | Image credit – PhoneArena

A 50 MP LYT-808 main sensor

A 50 MP ultra-wide sensor

A 50 MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom

Rumor has it that thewill feature a massive 6.82-inch display. For storage, there's a 24GB/1TB option on the table, and it's set to be powered by a hefty 6,000 mAh battery. This beast will support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. But the icing on the cake? The OnePlus 13 is rumored to offer magnetic wireless charging as well Until recently, it seemed like the upcoming flagship would be powered by Qualcomm's anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, but the chip maker's new flagship chip might change those plans . The good thing is we won't have to wait long to see what OnePlus has in store.The device is rumored to come with an impressive triple rear camera system featuring:As I mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 13 is set to make its debut in China at the end of October . If history is any guide, we can expect a global rollout early next year.With all these rumored specs, I believe this phone is gearing up to be a top contender in the Android flagship arena. And it better be, considering it's going to be quite the showdown this month in China. Honor is rolling out its Magic 7 series, Xiaomi is unveiling its Xiaomi 15 series, vivo will introduce the X200 series, and Oppo is also set to showcase its Find X8 series.