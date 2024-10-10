More details on the OnePlus 13 screen surface ahead of launch
OnePlus 12 | Image credit – PhoneArena
OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next flagship device, the OnePlus 13, in China later this month. With plenty of rumors and leaks making the rounds, we've got a solid idea of what to anticipate, and now even more details are surfacing.
Subtle curves on all sides, brighter visuals and enhanced eye protection
A new leak coming from China (translated source) has surfaced, revealing more about the display specs of the upcoming OnePlus 13. It's said that the device will feature a BOE X2 panel with a sharp 2K resolution, confirming what we've seen in previous teasers from the brand.
The latest BOE X2 technology is set to outshine its predecessor, boasting enhanced performance along with better color accuracy and lower power usage. Plus, it aims to deliver a more responsive touch experience for users.
The OnePlus 13 should feature a 120 Hz refresh rate, and naturally, it will utilize LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) technology for its OLED display backplane.
The display of the OnePlus 13 is set to feature a subtle curve on all sides, following the latest trend among Chinese smartphone brands. We can also look forward to significantly brighter visuals compared to the OnePlus 12, along with enhanced eye protection. Plus, there's talk of an embedded ultrasonic fingerprint sensor within the display, promising quicker and more precise unlocks.
A recently leaked photo shows the front design of what’s believed to be the OnePlus 13. | Image credit – Weibo/Li Jie
Rumor has it that the OnePlus 13 will feature a massive 6.82-inch display. For storage, there's a 24GB/1TB option on the table, and it's set to be powered by a hefty 6,000 mAh battery. This beast will support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless fast charging. But the icing on the cake? The OnePlus 13 is rumored to offer magnetic wireless charging as well.
Until recently, it seemed like the upcoming flagship would be powered by Qualcomm's anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, but the chip maker's new flagship chip might change those plans. The good thing is we won't have to wait long to see what OnePlus has in store.
The device is rumored to come with an impressive triple rear camera system featuring:
- A 50 MP LYT-808 main sensor
- A 50 MP ultra-wide sensor
- A 50 MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom
As I mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 13 is set to make its debut in China at the end of October. If history is any guide, we can expect a global rollout early next year.
