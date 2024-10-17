Alleged OnePlus 13 image leaks revealing a similar design with some notable changes

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 12

In addition, a second image was shared that is allegedly the OnePlus 13 , in a lighter colorway, face down on a table while a person holds what appears to be a blue OPPO Find X8. The Oppo Find X8 is another upcoming flagship phone that is expected to launch soon.





It is unclear from the images what the front of the phone will look like or what the internal specifications will be. However, the leaked images suggest that OnePlus is making some changes to the design of its next flagship phone. These images appear to be making the rounds over Chinese social media.