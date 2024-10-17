See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Alleged OnePlus 13 image leaks revealing a similar design with some notable changes

OnePlus
An alleged leaked picture of the OnePlus 13
OnePlus 13 alleged leaked image or render. | Image credit — OnLeaks

A couple of alleged leaked images of the OnePlus 13 have surfaced online, giving us what could be a glimpse of the upcoming flagship phone's design. The images, shared by reliable leaker OnLeaks, show a phone that looks similar to the OnePlus 12 from the back. However, there are some notable changes.

Unclear on whether it is a photo or a render, the first image, shown below, appears to be of a metallic black version of the device. The camera array looks slightly different, with the flash integrated into one of the lenses and the Hasselblad logo moved to the right. The back of the phone also appears to have a more silvery finish than the OnePlus 12's glass back.


In addition, a second image was shared that is allegedly the OnePlus 13, in a lighter colorway, face down on a table while a person holds what appears to be a blue OPPO Find X8. The Oppo Find X8 is another upcoming flagship phone that is expected to launch soon.

It is unclear from the images what the front of the phone will look like or what the internal specifications will be. However, the leaked images suggest that OnePlus is making some changes to the design of its next flagship phone. These images appear to be making the rounds over Chinese social media.

About OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in China before the end of October 2024, with a global release likely following in early 2025. Regions typically included in OnePlus global launches are North America, Europe, and India. However, specific regional availability may vary. Here's a quick rundown of the rumored specs:

  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite
  • Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
  • Cameras: 50MP triple camera array / 32MP selfie camera
  • Battery: 5,400 mAh

The OnePlus 13 is shaping up to be a strong contender in the flagship smartphone arena. The rumored specs suggest a device that excels in performance, photography, and battery life. I'm particularly interested in the potential of the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and how it will handle demanding tasks and gaming. Recent leaks have suggested that the price point for OnePlus devices will be going up. However, if OnePlus can deliver on these specs while maintaining a competitive price point, the OnePlus 13 could still be a very attractive option for those seeking an affordable — yet top-tier, Android experience.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

