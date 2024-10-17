Alleged OnePlus 13 image leaks revealing a similar design with some notable changes
OnePlus 13 alleged leaked image or render. | Image credit — OnLeaks
A couple of alleged leaked images of the OnePlus 13 have surfaced online, giving us what could be a glimpse of the upcoming flagship phone's design. The images, shared by reliable leaker OnLeaks, show a phone that looks similar to the OnePlus 12 from the back. However, there are some notable changes.
Unclear on whether it is a photo or a render, the first image, shown below, appears to be of a metallic black version of the device. The camera array looks slightly different, with the flash integrated into one of the lenses and the Hasselblad logo moved to the right. The back of the phone also appears to have a more silvery finish than the OnePlus 12's glass back.
Also, allegedly pictured next to the #OPPOFindX8... pic.twitter.com/jeWnB8T7uY— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) October 17, 2024
In addition, a second image was shared that is allegedly the OnePlus 13, in a lighter colorway, face down on a table while a person holds what appears to be a blue OPPO Find X8. The Oppo Find X8 is another upcoming flagship phone that is expected to launch soon.
It is unclear from the images what the front of the phone will look like or what the internal specifications will be. However, the leaked images suggest that OnePlus is making some changes to the design of its next flagship phone. These images appear to be making the rounds over Chinese social media.
About OnePlus 13
The OnePlus 13 is expected to launch in China before the end of October 2024, with a global release likely following in early 2025. Regions typically included in OnePlus global launches are North America, Europe, and India. However, specific regional availability may vary. Here's a quick rundown of the rumored specs:
- Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite
- Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB
- Cameras: 50MP triple camera array / 32MP selfie camera
- Battery: 5,400 mAh
