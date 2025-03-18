Get the superior 16/512GB OnePlus 13 for $150 off with any trade-in, plus a freebie

Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

Want insane horsepower, AI features, and supreme water and dust resistance in your next Android phone? Consider the latest OnePlus 13. The flagship device boasts an impressive IP69 rating, and you can now buy it at more affordable prices. The OnePlus Store sells the 16/512GB variant for $50 off its $999.99 asking price, but you can score an additional $100 discount by trading in any device in any condition.

Save $150 on the OnePlus 13 with any trade-in!

$849 99
$999 99
$150 off (15%)
The official OnePlus Store offers a $50 discount on the 16/512GB OnePlus 13. However, you can get an extra $100 price cut on the flagship with any phone trade-in in any condition. Additionally, you get a free pair of the OnePlus Buds 3 ($99.99 value).
Buy at OnePlus

In other words, the latest flagship by OnePlus can be yours for $849.99 instead of nearly $1,000. On top of that, you get a free pair of the OnePlus Buds 3 ($99.99 value) with your smartphone purchase, an extra you shouldn't miss.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, this Android 15 handset is anything but mediocre. As you can see from the performance test results in our OnePlus 13 review, it's quite the robust powerhouse. It even beats options like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max in some benchmarks. Day-to-day performance is excellent, naturally, and you get endless potential at your fingertips.

Beyond the top-end performance, this Galaxy S25 Ultra rival features a gorgeous display. It's a 6.8-inch OLED touchscreen with 1-120Hz refresh rates and superb brightness levels.

As for the camera, the OnePlus 13 doesn't quite rival the best camera phones out there. Don't get us wrong — you get pretty decent detail and excellent exposure, but colors don't always look natural. The model comes with a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50 MP 3X telephoto lens on the rear, complemented by a 32 MP selfie snapper.

What about battery life? The handset is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support, delivering full top-ups in roughly 40 minutes. As for software support, OnePlus has committed to providing four major OS updates and six years of security maintenance.

Ultimately, the OnePlus 13 is a solid contender for the title of best Android phone in 2025. If you've wanted to get one for some time, now's the time to act. Save $150 with any trade-in in any condition and get your nice freebie alongside your top-end handset.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.

