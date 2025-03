Get the superior 16/512GB OnePlus 13 for $150 off with any trade-in, plus a freebie

Android phone

Trade-in Gift Save $150 on the OnePlus 13 with any trade-in! $849 99 $999 99 $150 off (15%)

Want insane horsepower, AI features, and supreme water and dust resistance in your next? Consider the latest OnePlus 13 . The flagship device boasts an impressive IP69 rating, and you can now buy it at more affordable prices. The OnePlus Store sells the 16/512GB variant for $50 off its $999.99 asking price, but you can score an additional $100 discount by trading in any device in any condition.In other words, the latest flagship by OnePlus can be yours for $849.99 instead of nearly $1,000. On top of that, you get a free pair of the OnePlus Buds 3 ($99.99 value) with your smartphone purchase, an extra you shouldn't miss.Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, this Android 15 handset is anything but mediocre. As you can see from the performance test results in our OnePlus 13 review , it's quite the robust powerhouse. It even beats options like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max in some benchmarks. Day-to-day performance is excellent, naturally, and you get endless potential at your fingertips.Beyond the top-end performance, thisrival features a gorgeous display. It's a 6.8-inch OLED touchscreen with 1-120Hz refresh rates and superb brightness levels.As for the camera, thedoesn't quite rival the best camera phones out there. Don't get us wrong — you get pretty decent detail and excellent exposure, but colors don't always look natural. The model comes with a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50 MP 3X telephoto lens on the rear, complemented by a 32 MP selfie snapper.What about battery life? The handset is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging support, delivering full top-ups in roughly 40 minutes. As for software support, OnePlus has committed to providing four major OS updates and six years of security maintenance.Ultimately, theis a solid contender for the title of best Android phone in 2025. If you've wanted to get one for some time, now's the time to act. Save $150 with any trade-in in any condition and get your nice freebie alongside your top-end handset.